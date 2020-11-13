Arsenal's New Signing Thomas Partey Committed To Emulate THIS Former Chelsea Midfielder

Arsenal's new signing Thomas Partey named former Chelsea star Michael Essien a legend of the game as well as his idol. Michael Essien had a successful eight-and-a-half-year stint at Chelsea. During his stay at Stamford Bridge between 2005 and 2014, Essien won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and the coveted Champions League with the Blues of London.

Thomas Partey: From Atletico to Arsenal

Thomas Partey came to England on deadline day after making the switch to Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth £45 million. He has made an impressive start to his life in London. The former Atletico Madrid player had a solid outing during Arsenal’s 1-0 victory at Old Trafford against Manchester United. His commanding performance on the pitch earned him quite a few applauses and praise.

+3 AT OLD TRAFFORD pic.twitter.com/4P9aU96kSG — Thomas Teye Partey (@Thomaspartey22) November 1, 2020

Speaking with Arsenal’s official website, the midfielder said, “He’s a fantastic midfielder. He fights for every ball, he’s a great legend. For me, he’s one of the best midfielders that we’ve ever had in Africa. I think we’ve all seen what he has done at Chelsea, what he has done for the Black Stars, and for me, he’s my idol.”

Also Read Liverpool Confirm Joe Gomez's Successful Knee Surgery, But Likely To Miss The Full Season

"I grew up watching Michael Essien, [Sulley] Muntari, the Ayew brothers - they are the people I look up to and they made a lot of impact on Ghanaians. I think this is my moment and I have to make sure I take it."

Also Read Expectations Rise As Son Reports For Duty With South Korea

The Ghanaian international is hoping to replicate the success Michael Essien reached with Chelsea at his new club. His compatriot also featured in three Africa Cup of Nations and two World Cup campaigns. The 27-year-old shares how the next generation of young boys will be looking up to him for inspiration. He goes on by promising to do his best and make sure that the upcoming generation follow his new club.

Also Read FC Goa, RB Leipzig Announce Strategic Deal For 'youth Development' Ahead Of New ISL Season

What's next for Thomas Partey's new club?

Arsenal had a roller-coaster season so far since the start of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign. The Gunners have not been able to maintain consistency as club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggles to find form. Their recent defeat came against Aston Villa who defeated them by 3 goals in their latest fixture before the international break.

Arsenal has a difficult round of fixtures after the international break. The London club travels to Ellen Road to face Marco Bielsa’s Leeds United. Later, the Gunners face Molde for the Europa League fixture before facing Wolves again in the Premier League.

Also Read Gareth Bale's Mood Is Much 'happier' After Joining Tottenham From Real Madrid

Image Credits - Arsenal/Twitter