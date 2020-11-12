FC Goa, RB Leipzig Announce Strategic Deal For 'youth Development' Ahead Of New ISL Season

In a major move ahead of the ISL 2020-21 season, FC Goa have entered into a strategic partnership with Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig. The partnership will run until 2023 and will focus on youth development, and Goa co-owner Akshay Tandon and Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff made the announcement on Thursday. The partnership is likely to serve FC Goa well, with RB Leipzig having quickly grown to an elite club just 11 years into their existence.

ISL news: FC Goa, RB Leipzig partner for youth development

In a joint announcement via a Zoom press conference, RB Leipzig and FC Goa have entered a strategic partnership ahead of the ISL 2020-21 season. The FC Goa RB Leipzig partnership is reportedly a first-of-its-kind partnership for the Indian market and is not just a licensing deal like other Indian clubs enter with foreign teams. The deal will see the establishment and running of football camps for youngsters in Goa, before an expansion all over the country. With the threat of coronavirus pandemic still at large, the partnership will see a series of a specially curated online class.

The FC Goa RB Leipzig partnership will also see RB Academy coaches flying into India once travel is safe. Some FC Goa coaches and youth team players will also be travelling to Germany advanced training at the RB facilities in Leipzig. While Leipzig CEO Mantzlaff stated that this was the first step towards increasing co-operation between the two clubs, he affirmed that Red Bull will not be bringing FC Goa under their umbrella of clubs.

Red Bull have been highly active in association football, and own the following seven clubs: FC Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Brasil, Red Bull Bragantino, RB Leipzig, Red Bull Ghana and FC Liefering.

This is RB Leipzig's first foray into the Asian market and the primary purpose appears to be to increase reach and expand the global footprint of the club. Mantzlaff mentioned that after unprecedented domestic success in the first 11 years of their existence it was time for the club to move global. He also hinted at the Leipzig first team coming to India but did not mention a time frame due to the current coronavirus situation. The partnership will help the Bundesliga giants carve out a large piece of the untapped market and their association with a local club is likely to help their popularity.

FC Goa co-owner Tandon had earlier expressed the need for investment in Indian football and while this is not a direct investment, the idea is backed by the same thought process. The defending ISL league-stage winners will avail technical expertise and knowledge that has helped Leipzig reach the Champions League semi-final in just 11 years of their existence.

FC Goa place emphasis on youth development which bodes well with RB Leipzig and the deal represents the next step in expanding their youth programme. It also helps that both teams aspire to be the modern club that aims to be aggressive on and off the pitch. The partnership also helps Goa level up their scouting and development network without overextending their own finances.

