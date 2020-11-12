Gareth Bale's Mood Is Much 'happier' After Joining Tottenham From Real Madrid

Gareth Bale sealed a homecoming this summer as he returned to Tottenham Hotspur on loan from Real Madrid. The Welsh international found himself out of favour in Spain under Zinedine Zidane and was often relegated to the bench as he struggled for form and fitness. Now back in north London, Bale has found his mojo back according to interim Wales boss Rob Page.

Interim Wales boss believes Gareth Bale is happier at Tottenham

Speaking ahead of the friendly against the USA, Wales interim boss Rob Page was delighted to welcome Gareth Bale back to the setup after he missed last month due to injury. Page, who has been handed the reins with Ryan Giggs facing an on-going police investigation. said that the 31-year-old has looked fit and is delighted to be playing at a club where he enjoys his football and training.

Page said that the Tottenham man looks fit and rating to go and having him back 100% is always good for the squad. Bale is Wales' leading goalscorer with 33 goals in 86 games for his country. The 31-year-old will be hoping to add to his tally having netted the winner against Brighton on Monday.

Gareth Bale is one of three Tottenham stars in the Wales national team set-up along with Ben Davies and Joe Rodon. Ahead of the international break, Jose Mourinho said that he was uncomfortable that Wales had Albert Stuivenberg, who works with arch-rivals Arsenal, as a part of their squad.

Page said that Stuivenberg has been a part of the set-up for a couple of years and there have never been any issues so far. The former Wales U-21 boss said that they will take care of the players during the international break and will not undo any work that’s been done at club level.

Bale contract: Tottenham keen on signing Real Madrid outcast permanently

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on making Gareth Bale's stay at Tottenham permanent. Spurs could splash £13.4 million to seal the deal, with the Welshman out of favour at Real Madrid. Los Blancos, however, will incur a heavy loss to the £86 million they paid Spurs in 2013. While that represents a significant loss, the LaLiga champions could be tempted to let the 31-year-old go, with Bale commanding a staggering £650,000 a week in wages.

(Image Courtesy: Gareth Bale Instagram)