Arsene Wenger Says Arsenal Left Their Soul At Highbury After Moving To Emirates Stadium

Arsenal stunned the entire football community when they decided to shift their home from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium in 2006. The Highbury stadium sheltered The Gunners for almost 93 years. However, in 2006, Arsenal decided to upgrade their home’s capacity from 38,419 spectators to 60,000 spectators. The Emirates Stadium was chosen as the appropriate one. However, Arsenal have not been the same since then. After winning 11 trophies under Arsene Wenger (including three Premier League titles), Arsenal have been struggling a lot to notch a major accomplishment at their new home. While a lot of experts continue to analyse Arsenal’s performance, Arsene Wenger said that the Gunners ‘left their soul’ at Highbury stadium.

Premier League: Arsene Wenger says that Arsenal left their soul in Highbury

After achieving great domestic supremacy at Highbury, Arsenal have failed to do the same at their new home - Emirates Stadium. Former manager Arsene Wenger believes that Highbury stadium still has the perfect atmosphere and nothing can ever replicate it. In an interview with beIN Sports, the Frenchman said, “I moved from Highbury, which was similar to Anfield, but there was a soul in the stadium, we built a new stadium but we never found our soul - we left our soul at Highbury. We could never recreate it for security reasons. The distance from the pitch to the stand had to be bigger as we needed ambulances to come in. The inclination of the stands had to be smaller - all those things together we didn't find to recreate the atmosphere."

Arsenal are currently managed by Mikel Arteta.

(Image courtesy: Official website of English Premier League and Arsenal)