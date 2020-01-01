Arsenal Team Of The Decade: From Arsene Wenger's Men To Unai Emery's Misfiring Gunners

It’s been a decade to forget for Arsenal. The fans have seen it all in this decade, favourites moving across to their rivals, long-time manager Arsene Wenger leave, while his successor Unai Emery failing to match the levels of the man synonymous with the club. While 3 FA Cups and Community Shields add some silverware to their illustrious trophy cabinet, it has been a fall from grace for the Gunners this decade. Despite all, Arsenal in their typical manner played some eye-catching attacking football throughout the decade and here are the top performers who make the Arsenal team of the decade.

Also Read: Chelsea Team Of The Decade: Eden Hazard, Lampard Spearhead Successful Decade For Blues

Arsenal Team of the decade

Goalkeeper: Petr Cech

To choose a goalkeeper for Arsenal’s team of the decade is a herculean task considering that they had both Petr Cech and Wojciech Szczesny at the wrong stage of their careers. Szczesny made a name for himself after shifting base to Juventus, while Cech was a shadow of his former towering self at Chelsea. Cech, due to his Premier League reputation and experience, pips Szczesny to be the man in between the sticks.

Right-back: Hector Bellerin

Hector Bellerin pips Bacary Sagna for the right-back spot in our Arsenal team of the decade. Sagna spent the majority of his career at Arsenal before unceremoniously shifting base to the Etihad Stadium on a free transfer. Hector Bellerin has been a vital part of the Arsenal defence despite his recent injury struggles since his move to the Gunners from Barcelona. The Spaniard has made 144 appearances for the Gunners in the Premier League this decade and is our first choice at right-back.

Centre-back: Per Mertesacker and Laurent Koscielny

Per Mertesacker was signed as an aftermath of Arsenal’s humiliating 8-2 defeat against rivals Manchester United. The Big Friendly German was an instant hit, with his defending, leadership and calmness on and off the pitch helping Arsenal throughout the decade. In Laurent Koscielny, Mertesacker had a reliable partner, with an excellent recovery pace helping his team out in stressful situations. Koscielny’s sudden departure last summer came as a shock to the fans, but the cult hero of the 2014 FA Cup triumph makes our team of the decade alongside his favoured partner Mertesacker.

Left-back: Nacho Monreal

The ever dependent Nacho Monreal is one of the most comfortable picks for Arsenal’s team of the decade. The diminutive Spaniard always put in a shift for the Gunners whether moving forward or while defending, while playing left-back or centre-back. Monreal was willing to tow everything for Arsenal and his inclusion is a no brainer as nobody even comes close to his exploits in the decade.

Also Read: Liverpool Team Of The Decade: Jurgen Klopp And Co. End The Decade With Returning Legacy

Centre Midfield: Aaron Ramsey and Santi Cazorla

Santi Cazorla and Aaron Ramsey occupy the midfield slots in our Arsenal team of the decade. Aaron Ramsey joined Arsenal when he was 17, and his nine seasons and many goals from midfield at the Emirates were a joy to watch for the fans. Ramsey left for Juventus in the summer after the expiry of his contract. Cazorla was Arsenal’s magician, who lit up the Emirates post the Highbury era. Sever injuries meant that the Spaniard's career was on the verge of an end, but the magician trumped all making a comeback in La Liga while also returning to the Spain National Team.

You couldn't get the ball off him in a phonebox 🎩



❤️ @19SCazorla pic.twitter.com/FdAgJG9500 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 7, 2019

Attacking Midfield: Mesut Ozil

Since his record-breaking transfer from Real Madrid, Ozil has been the creator in chief for Arsenal in this decade. No matter the front line, from Giroud and Sanchez to Lacazette and Aubameyang, all have received the Ozil’s service. Despite featuring in the starting XI sparingly over the past couple of seasons, Ozil still has created the most chances for the Gunners and was one of our first names on Arsenal’s team of the decade.

Also Read: Barcelona Team Of The Decade: Trophies Added In The Club's Golden Era

Wingers: Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott

Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal was nothing short of a phenomenon. The former Barcelona man was instrumental Arsenal’s chances and formed a deadly partnership with Mesut Ozil terrorising opposition defences. Sanchez spent four seasons at the Emirates scoring 60 Premier League goals. Theo Walcott is slotted on the right flank in our Arsenal team of the decade. The winger more than 150 appearances for Arsenal in this decade and scored more than 50 goals in this decade. The winger fell out of favour and later moved onto Everton, where he plies his trade now.

Striker: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal’s newest club captain pips Robin Van Persie and Olivier Giroud to lead the line in our Arsenal team of the decade. Aubameyang has been a constant threat to Premier League defences and has already scored 56 goals in just 89 appearances all competitions for Arsenal. His goal scoring antics haven’t stopped this season, despite him playing more on the left-win to accommodate fellow striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Also Read: Premier League: Ben Foster Beats David De Gea To Become This Decade's Greatest Goalkeeper