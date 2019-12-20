Mohamed Salah Is A Complete Player Like Lionel Messi, Feels Arsene Wenger

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is in the news. The French tactician has compared one of Liverpool’s players to Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi. According to Wenger, Mohamed Salah is a complete player. He also compared him to Messi.

Also Read | WATCH: Mohamed Salah Scores 2 Marvelous Goals As Liverpool Beat Watford

Arsene Wenger compares Mohamed Salah to Lionel Messi

Arsene Wenger made these comments while speaking to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during an interview before the FIFA Club World Cup final. Speaking to BeIN Sports, Wenger stated that he was impressed with how Salah has developed as a multifunctional player. Wenger was impressed with the way Salah has evolved as a player. His play-making ability was visible against Monterrey.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Was Crying In Bath After Germany Defeat In 2010 World Cup: Diego Maradona

Wenger further appreciated Salah’s game stating that he created chances around the box that were exceptional. There were skills like Lionel Messi in him. Wenger further commented that he prefers a player who can score many goals while also assisting during critical moments.

Mohamed Salah has been phenomenal for Liverpool since his arrival from AS Roma

Mohamed Salah has been phenomenal for the Reds since he moved from AS Roma. This season, his numbers have been impressive with 13 goals and six assists. The European Champions defeated Monterrey to secure their spot in the finals of the FIFA tournament. Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita opened the scoring in the 12th minute of the match, with Mohamed Salah bagging an assist. Monterrey were quick to equalise just three minutes later with a strike from Rogelio Mori. The two sides were tied at 1-1 at the end of the first half. However, the match ended in Liverpool’s favour after a strike from Roberto Firmino.

Also Read | Arsene Wenger Expects Arsenal To Support Mikel Arteta With Experienced Team

Liverpool will play against Flamengo in the FIFA Club World Cup final

Liverpool’s fringe squad also played against Aston Villa on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in the Carabao Cup quarter-final. Although it was expected that Aston Villa would defeat the Reds, the 5-0 scoreline was a bit unexpected. The game was a one-sided affair but the fringe players impressed at Villa Park. Liverpool will next play against Flamengo in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Also Read | Real Madrid's Federico Valverde Reveals Arsene Wenger Failed To Sign Him For Arsenal