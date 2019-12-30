Arturo Vidal Files Complaint Against Barcelona Over €2.4 Million Worth Of Unpaid Bonuses

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has been in news quite frequently due to his hilarious taunts and comments targetted at opposition players. However, the player has now come into conflict with his own club. He has ranted against Barcelona due to the unpaid bonuses that the club owed to him.

El simple hecho de nunca rendirse, es ya una forma de tener éxito!!!💪🏽💪🏽💙❤👑👑🔥🔥 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/mMSl0b3fiZ — Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23) December 21, 2019

Arturo Vidal believes that Barcelona owe him 2.4 million euros

Arturo Vidal believes that Barcelona owe him an amount summing up to €2.4 million. However, the Catalans are not willing to pay this amount to the Chilean midfielder. Barcelona believe that the player has not played the required amount of games to be worthy enough of the bonus. The club also believes that LaLiga would support them in this matter and not the player. However, irrespective of the club's stand, Vidal has reportedly filed a complaint to recover his bonus. He has also hinted of a possible departure from the club in the January 2020 transfer window. While speaking to ADN, Vidal stated that he was not in charge of dealings with the club. He added that such cases are the reason why players have their own agents and lawyers to take care of contractual situations.

Arturo Vidal would decide on his future after returning from Chile

Arturo Vidal also described Barcelona’s denial to pay him the deserved bonus as unfair. He commented that it seemed unfair to him if the money was missing. On his possible departure from the club, Vidal said that he would not comment about it as he was vacationing in Chile. He said that he would speak about it once he returns to Barcelona.

Barcelona are leading in LaLiga

Arturo Vidal joined Barcelona in 2018 after a successful stint with Bayern Munich. The player is linked with a move to Serie A giants Inter Milan in the winter transfer window. His side are leading in LaLiga with 39 points. They have a 2-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. Barcelona will next play against Espanyol on Saturday, January 4, 2020 (January 5 according to IST), while Real Madrid will play against Getafe on the same day.

