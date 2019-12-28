Real Madrid's Casemiro Says Sergio Busquets As Important As Lionel Messi For Barcelona

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro is considered as one of the most important players under manager Zinedine Zidane. The Brazilian has become an indispensable starter for the team. The player was recently asked about his archrivals Barcelona in an interview.

Casemiro feels Sergio Busquets is the most important Barcelona player after Lionel Messi

Casemiro was quizzed by Mundo Deportivo about their El Clasico rivals. He was asked about his opinion on the most important player in the Barcelona squad. Casemiro stated that Sergio Busquets was his natural choice and considered him as important for them as captain Lionel Messi. He further elaborated that due to players like Xavi and Andres Iniesta, Busquets often does not receive the praise or accolades that he deserves.

Casemiro stated that Sergio Busquets does all the dirty work for the team to maintain the team’s defensive balance. He also lauded Busquets as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. However, he clarified that the two of them could not be compared despite playing in the same position due to the difference in the physicality of the two.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona ended in a goalless draw

Real Madrid recently played against Barcelona in a thrilling draw and both sides were unable to score throughout the game. While Casemiro started for the Los Blancos, Sergio Busquets was on the bench and was not introduced in the game throughout the 90 minute period. Casemiro has played a total of 22 games across all competitions for Real Madrid this season. He has scored twice while also assisting on two occasions. Busquets has played a total of 19 games, scoring once and assisting two goals for the Catalans.

Barcelona are leading in the LaLiga

Barcelona are leading in the LaLiga with 39 points. They have a 2-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. Barcelona will next play against Espanyol on Saturday, January 4, 2020 (January 5 according to IST), while Real Madrid will play against Getafe on the same day.

