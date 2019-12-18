El Clasico: Arturo Vidal Exits Training Ground After Learning That He Won't Start Vs RM

The entire football community is brimming with excitement as Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to face each other in the first 'El Clasico' of the season. Meanwhile, Barcelona's midfielder Arturo Vidal has managed to make headlines but for all the bad reasons. According to reports, Arturo Vidal boycotted Barcelona's training session on Tuesday when he got to know that he won't be starting against Real Madrid on December 18, 2019.

Arturo Vidal leaves the training session

Arturo Vidal is one of the top-rated players in Barcelona's squad. He was clearly unhappy when the news broke out. The 32-year-old opted to exit the training ground as soon as he was notified about his absence from the starting eleven. An angry Vidal left the field earlier than usual and several players tried to cool him down. However, their efforts bore no fruit and Arturo Vidal remained absent from the entire training session.

Arturo Vidal stormed out of Barcelona training on Tuesday after learning he would not start against Real Madrid, sources have told ESPN.



Several players tried to comfort Vidal, but he could not be calmed down. pic.twitter.com/088khmqwMM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 18, 2019

According to an English news agency, Italian giants Inter Milan are currently planning to sign Arturo Vidal. The former Bayern Munich player shares a good rapport with Antonio Conte since their days at Juventus. On the other hand, Barcelona have made it clear that they are only going to entertain cash offers for Vidal since his contract runs till 2021.

One can expect Vidal to come in as a substitute against Real Madrid. The experienced player can make a huge impact for the Catalans. He'll surely relish the opportunity of playing against Barca's biggest rivals.

