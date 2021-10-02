As Cristiano Ronaldo Benched For Manchester United Vs Everton, Fans Sob About FPL Team

After a tough run of fixtures for Manchester United in recent weeks, club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a bold decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could not find his place in the starting line-up against Everton on Saturday after playing the full 90 minutes against both Aston Villa and Villarreal.

Netizens could not believe that Ole would make such a decision against a top side like the Toffees. As things stand in the Premier League table after six games, fourth-placed Manchester United and fifth-placed Everton are level on points (13).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo

While speaking at his pre-match interview, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explained his reasoning to make five changes to the starting XI that surprisingly also included Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Well, Wednesday night was a big effort, a big emotional and physical output. So we needed to freshen it up. When it’s an early kick-off the start of this game is going to be important, and we’ve got some very good players coming on as well. It’s a team we think is going to take charge of the game," said the Norwegian.

Ole is referencing his side's 2-1 victory over Villarreal on Wednesday when Ronaldo scored a late dramatic winner in injury time.

Manchester United starting 11

De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Martial, Cavani

Netizens sob about FPL team as Cristiano Ronaldo benched

One fan wrote that they would support Everton because Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cannot ruin their game week by benching their FPL captain, Cristiano Ronaldo.

My FPL captain Ronaldo benched…now I can go in hard in support of Everton. You can’t ruin my Game week and my agenda too. — Don (@Opresii) October 2, 2021

Another Twitter user posted a graphic to highlight that over a staggering 40% had captain Ronaldo for this game week in FPL, with the hope that he would help them score a lot of points for the week.

Ronaldo benched. This GW7 is kicking off in strong style. #FPL pic.twitter.com/3KoLUfjub8 — Calin Mates (@MrCalinMates) October 2, 2021

Similarly, several other fans wrote that their game week seven was doomed because Ronaldo was benched.

Pogba and Ronaldo benched, FPL ruined already for the weekend — JC97 (@JoshCulpin97) October 2, 2021

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Manchester United vs Everton live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which have the official broadcasting rights to telecast the Premier League. As for the Manchester United vs Everton live streaming, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app.