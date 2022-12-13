AS Roma Boss Jose Mourinho Offered Portugal Job But With Interesting Twist

After the Portuguese national team suffered a disappointing exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022, there are widespread speculations that coach Fernando Santos could be sacked from his position. Amid these rumours, there are reports that veteran manager Jose Mourinho could be appointed to manage Portugal.

Jose Mourinho approached to manage Portugal

According to Italian outlet, Corriere dello Sport, current AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been approached to manage the Portuguese national team. The report adds that the 59-year-old will not need to leave his managerial duties with the Italian outfit as he can manage the Seleção on a part-time basis. It is pertinent to note that an individual managing two jobs at the same time has been a rarity, and hence, it will be surprising if such a situation is witnessed.

However, Jose Mourinho has had remarkable success at most of the clubs he has managed. The 59-year-old's most recent success came with AS Roma as he won the UEFA Europa Conference League with them, thereby becoming the first manager to win all three of UEFA's competitions.

The other two UEFA competitions he has won are the UEFA Champions League (2003–04, 2009–10) and the UEFA Europa League (2002–03, 2016–17). And with him having won several coaching awards throughout his glittering career, it undoubtedly makes him one of the top candidates for the managerial job of the Portugal national team.

Santos likely to be sacked after FIFA World Cup debacle

Current Portugal coach Fernando Santos is reportedly likely to be sacked after the major disappointment the national team faced in FIFA World Cup 2022. Despite entering the tournament as one of the favourites, the Seleção lost 1-0 to Morocco in the quarter-finals and failed to create any meaningful chance throughout the match.

The loss to Morocco also meant that five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo may end his career without winning the 'dream' FIFA World Cup. The 37-year-old has made five appearances in this tournament and the best he has finished is in fourth place in 2006. Since then a Portugal side featuring him has been eliminated twice in the Round of 16 stage, once in the group stage and once in the quarter-finals (this year).