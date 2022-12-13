Legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldo Nazario has revealed he won’t be rooting for his country’s rivals Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The former footballer weighed in his thoughts in favor of defending World Cup champions France, ahead of the semifinal stage. The semifinals at the FIFA World Cup 2022 are scheduled to kick off with Argentina vs Croatia match in the early hours of Wednesday.

Speaking at a roundtable in Doha ahead of the semi-finals, Ronaldo said, “Since the beginning, my prediction has always been Brazil and France in the final”. While Brazil exited the tournament with a penalty shootout loss against Croatia, Ronaldo admitted France has emerged as the favorites after every game they have played so far. It is pertinent to mention that Ronaldo is a two-time World Cup champion and he scored both of Brazil’s goals during the 2002 World Cup final against Germany.

Although the 46-year-old further added that he would like Morocco to win the semifinal, he further said that France is a solid team in all three departments of the game, defense, attack, and midfield. The two-time Ballon d’Or winner also heaped praises on French superstar Kylian Mbappe, who is currently the highest goal scorer of the marquee football event. The former footballer also admitted that he wants 23-year-old Mbappe to break several footballing records.

Having said that, here’s a look at the remaining fixtures at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the leading goal scorers and assist makers of the tournament so far.

Remaining fixtures at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Semifinal 1: Argentina vs Croatia on Wednesday, December 13, 12:30 AM at the Lusail Stadium

Semifinal 2: France vs Morocco on Thursday, December 15, 12:30 AM at the Al Bayt Stadium

Third place playoff: On Saturday, December 17, 8:30 PM at the Khalifa International Stadium

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: On Sunday, December 18, 8:30 PM at the Lusail Stadium

Leading goal scorers at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, ahead of semifinals

Kylian Mbappe (France) - 5 goals

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 4 goals

Olivier Giroud (France) - 4 goals

Most assists at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, ahead of semifinals