AS Roma Fan Wakes Up From Coma After Receiving Video Message From Francesco Totti

A video message from AS Roma legend Francesco Totti worked like magic for a die-hard Roma fan, who had been in coma for the past nine months. Ilenia Matilli, a 19-year-old player for Lazio women's team and a Roma fan, was involved in a tragic accident back in December 2019. According to La Repubblica, Matilli was involved in a car crash at 2:00 AM in the morning while returning home with friends.

AS Roma fan wakes up from coma after message from Totti

The 19-year-old's friend, Martina Oro, who was also driving the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Ilenia survived the horrific crash but sustained a serious head injury. She was transferred to Gemelli hospital in Rome, where she has been hanging between life and death since December.

According to the publication, Matilli's parents often made her listen to the Rome anthem in order to inspire a miraculous recovery. This was until coach Carlo Cancellieri, Dr Maritato and the Argos Police Forces association managed to reach out to the Italian legend about the situation. Francesco Totti was quick to oblige, sending a video message for Ilenia Matilli with some words of positivity. "Ilenia don't give up, you'll do it, we're all with you", Totti told Ilenia via the short video message. As mentioned, Totti's worked like magic as Ilenia woke up from her coma.

Ilenia and her parents have now asked 43-year-old to pay a visit to the hospital where the Matilli family would love to personally thank him. "Your fantastic voice, combined with the passion, the love that Ilenia has always had for Roma, have favoured her awakening, the return of her smile. so contagious that you can not do without, to his eyes full of light and joy. Dear Francesco, what are we waiting for? We look forward to seeing you, Ilenia is waiting for you," Ilenia's parents said, as quoted by Corriere dello Sport.

Francesco Totti was always a beloved figure in the Italian capital, thanks to his 25-year spell with AS Roma. A homegrown player from Rome, Totti spent his entire career with Roma, scoring 307 goals for the club in 786 appearances. Also referred to as 'Il Capitano,' Totti retired in 2017, but is reportedly set to make a comeback as Roma's new Sporting Director. The new owners of the club, the Friedkin family, have reportedly been in close contact with the player and want to re-integrate their former player to the club's setup.

(Image Credits: Ilenia Matilli Facebook, AP)