Ashley Westwood Reflects On Possibilities Of Saudi Pro League Joining Hands With UCL

The Saudi Pro League shook the world of football this summer transfer window, with many star players from Europe joining Middle Eastern clubs to continue their careers. It is important to note that it all started in January 2022, when the Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr after leaving United. Since then, Neymar, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firminho, Sadio Mane, N’Golo Kante, and many other stars have joined the Saudi Pro League.

There were reports earlier this month that the Saudi Pro League will request UEFA allow them to participate in the UCL

UEFA competitions only consist of European teams

SPL teams will not play in the Champions League anytime soon

Ashley Westwood makes a huge statement about the possibility of SPL in UCL

Ashley Westwood is a well-known football player, coach, and expert from England who has extensive expertise in the sport. The football community has been impacted by Westwood's dedication to the sport and his coaching endeavours. His expertise and knowledge have been priceless assets that have influenced the development of the players and teams he has coached. Ashley Westwood continues to have a significant impact on football, whether it be through player development, tactical analysis, or the advancement of an offensive style of play.

During a roundtable conference ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24, Ashley was asked: “There have been reports in the past few weeks that Saudi Pro League clubs might play in the UCL next season, as the format is also changing. What are your views on that?”

Responding to the question, he stated:

Yeah, I mean, obviously there were quotes from FIFA and UEFA saying that they are not in Europe and only European clubs can compete, but things can be changed. There have been a lot of financial transactions going on in Saudi Arabia. It doesn't surprise me if something like this happens in the near future. Will that mean the Saudi clubs will need to have their base (Stadium) in Europe for home games? I'm not quite sure, but nothing surprises me in football anymore. You know, as an ex-footballer we want more competition, and if that means allowing a Saudi team, that's great until they are good enough, or competitive enough. If they can compete for the title, then why not?

