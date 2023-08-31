UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw live streaming: How to watch in India, UK and US

On Thursday, the 2023–24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw will take place. There will be eight groups of four that the 32 teams will be divided into. On the basis of their UEFA club coefficients, the teams will be seeded into four pots.

3 things you need to know

UCL 2023/24 group stage draw will take place today, i.e., on August 31, 2023

The event will take place at Grimaldi Forum, Monaco

All eyes will be on the primary contenders of the title

During the group stage draw event, UEFA will present a number of accolades from the previous season's competition. Aleksander Ceferin, the president of UEFA, will present former German great Miroslav Klose with a special lifetime achievement award at the occasion. Ceferin won't be fielding inquiries regarding the Luis Rubiales situation though. Along with Portugal, Morocco, and perhaps Ukraine, the Spanish federation is leading a UEFA-supported push to host the 2030 World Cup. The winners of the top six leagues in the world as well as the UEFA Champions League champions will be included in the top prize. The losers from the top six leagues will go into the second pot, and so on.

Pots so far

Pot 1: Manchester City, Sevilla, FC Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Feyenoord

Manchester City, Sevilla, FC Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Feyenoord Pot 2: Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto, Arsenal

Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto, Arsenal Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk, Red Bull Salzburg, AC Milan, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade, Braga

When will the UEFA Champions League group stage draw take place?

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw will take place in Grimaldi Forum, Monaco, on Thursday August 31, and will be streamed live from 9:30 PM IST, 6 PM CET, 5 PM BST (UK), 12 PM ET (USA)

Where will the Champions League 2023-24 group stage draw take place?

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw will take place in Grimaldi Forum, Monaco

How to watch the live streaming UCL 2023-24 group stage draw in India?

UEFA Champions League group stage draw will be aired on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD channels Sony LIV app and the website.

How to watch the live streaming UCL 2023-24 group stage draw in UK & US?

Football fans in the UK and US can also watch the draw live on UEFA.com.