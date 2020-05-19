Ashley Young Isn't Bald Any More? Fans Shocked As Defender Sports Unrecognisable New Look

Former Manchester United captain Ashley Young surprised football fans this week when he returned to Inter Milan training on Monday. The coronavirus lockdown has forced footballers to stay indoors and salons and spas have remained closed during the lockdown. Haircuts have taken a turn for the worse with many stars handing a pair of scissors and a razor to their partners, while some, including Manchester United star Anthony Martial, have shaved their heads. Amidst the haircut frenzy, Ashley Young has decided to grow his hair, much to the disbelief of fans across the globe.

Ashley Young bald: Football fans shocked at the sight of Ashley Young hair during Inter Milan training

Inter Milan welcomed players to their training complex at the start of this week as they prepare for a potential Serie A return next month. Ashley Young looked nearly unrecognisable after he decided to grow out his hair amidst the lockdown. The former England international donned the Ashley Young bald look for the entirety of his career at Manchester United and Aston Villa. In what was a normal Inter Milan training post on Instagram, fans flocked to the post thanks to the Ashley Young hair appearance. Fans did not shy away from expressing their disbelief at the sight of Ashley Young hair on Instagram.

One user quizzed Young saying, "This guy was bald for us for like 10 years and in a year he’s got hair in Milan," while another user added that “Alas! All this time he was at united and villa he was doing that intentionally?”. A third user said that the Ashley Young bald look was a result of him spending 10 years at Manchester United, trolling the Inter Milan defender's former employers. The sight of Ashley Young hair shocked many football fans with another one claiming "The world really has gone mental now. Ashley Young has hair".

Ashley Young bald: Ashley Young signs Inter Milan extension

With a potential Serie A return looming, Ashley Young returned to Inter Milan training on Monday. The former Manchester United captain signed for the Serie A side in January, penning an initial six-month contract. After seven appearances in the Italian capital, manager Antonio Conte and the club hierarchy extended the former Aston Villa star's contract. Serie A is likely to resume next month despite two Parma players testing positive for coronavirus. The Italian government laid out a protocol that an entire squad must go into a 15-day quarantine if one player tests positive for coronavirus. However, clubs and the Players' Association rejected those rules and returned to training this week.

