Wayne Rooney Claims Park Ji-Sung Was Just As Important For Man United As Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes that Park Ji-Sung was just as important as Cristiano Ronaldo in the Red Devils' success a decade back. The South Korean superstar played seven seasons for Man United, winning four Premier League titles, three League Cups and was also a part of Man United's famous 2008 Champions League triumph.

Wayne Rooney makes bold Park Ji-Sung claim

While writing for Sunday Times, Wayne Rooney has claimed that he, Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez often made headlines for scoring several goals for Man United. However, the trio wouldn't have prospered if it weren't for Park Ji-Sung's brilliance and selfless efforts on the field. The South Korean winger emerged as an important member under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Wayne Rooney recalls Park Ji-Sung's performance against AC Milan

Wayne Rooney recalled a Champions League game against AC Milan in which Park Ji-Sung completely nullified the threat posed by club legend Andrea Pirlo. Ferguson asked Park not to touch the ball or get involved in passes, but focus merely on Pirlo. His impactful performance was an important aspect in United's 7-2 aggregate rout of the Italian giants. In that game, Pirlo made 40 passes, of which 95% of the passes were backwards, said Man United's all-time top scorer, highlighting Park Ji-Sung's impact.

Ji-sung Park has announced his retirement. All the best for the future Ji and thanks for the memories. #mufc pic.twitter.com/CZ09txSEXo — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 14, 2014

Wayne Rooney credits Park Ji-Sung for Man United success

Wayne Rooney asserted that even a 12-year-old would know the contribution of Cristiano Ronaldo in Man United's success a decade back, but it wasn't the same for Park Ji-Sung as his contribution went unnoticed. However, Rooney asserted that every Man United player who played alongside Park Ji-Sung knew and valued his immense contribution to Man United's success.

Park Ji-Sung was signed for £4 million from PSV Eindhoven in 2005

Wayne Rooney asserted that Park Ji-Sung was a selfless player who bothered more about the collective outcome i.e. for the team. Park Ji-Sung was signed from PSV Eindhoven in 2005 for a reported fee of £4 million ($4.8 million). He was an important signing of Sir Alex Ferguson's squad overhaul amid the Premier League dominance of Arsenal and Chelsea. During his seven-season stay at Old Trafford, Park made a total of 205 appearances for the Red Devils, while also managing to score 27 goals. He joined Queen Park Rangers in 2012 after playing fewer minutes in his final season at Man United.

