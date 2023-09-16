Asian Games 2022: Big Boost For Indian Football Team, AIFF Confirms Return Of Star Player

The Indian Football Team is set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games in China. There were many issues regarding squad selection this month, with ISL clubs not intending to let their star players go as the season starts soon and collides with the continental tournament, which starts on September 23, 2023. Team India had a poor performance in the King’s Cup 2023 this month. Igor Stimac will be aiming for a good performance from the squad in the upcoming matches.

3 things you need to know

Sunil Chhetri did not participate in the King’s Cup 2023

India lost both of its matches in the recently concluded King’s Cup

ISL starts on Thursday, September 21, 2023

Also Read: 'Maybe go on loan': Pep Guardiola makes stunning revelation about English midfielder

Sandesh Jinghan returns to the Indian squad for the Asian Games 2022

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) made the announcement that star senior player and key defender Sandesh Jhingan would be joining the Indian squad competing in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on September 15, 2023. The AIFF has added Chinglensana Singh and Lalchungnunga to the roster, joining Jhingan, in order to field a stronger team at the Games. It is important to note that Team India will be playing in the Asian Games for the first time in the last 9 years. Talking about the inclusion of Sunil Chhetri and Jhinghan, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said:

It is indeed a positive development on the eve of the Asian Games as the reliable pair of Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan will be manning two key positions in the Indian attack and defence, respectively, for the continental games. We are further happy that some more experienced footballers are there in the squad to strengthen our campaign.

The inclusion of Chhetri and Jinghan is important for the Indian Football Team in the upcoming Asian Games, as they are both the most experienced and decorated footballers in the country. Their presence in the squad is a key component in preparing the developing and young players of the team.

Also Read: Ashley Westwood reflects on possibilities of Saudi Pro League joining hands with UCL

Squad released by the Sports Ministry of India for the Asian Games 2022

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Gurmeet Singh, and Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Narender Gahlot, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, and Lalchungnunga

Midfielders: Ayush Dev Chhetri, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Abdul Rabeeh, Samuel James, Jeakson Singh, and Suresh Singh

Forwards: Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav, Rahul KP, Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri, Vincy Barretto, and Vikram Pratap Singh

Head Coach: Igor Stimac