Aston Villa Players, Senior Management Agree To Take Pay Cut To Offset Financial Strain

Aston Villa has announced that all first-team players, coaches, and senior management will be taking a pay cut in order to support the club during the Coronavirus outbreak. The virus has led to a massive fall in different sources of revenue for all clubs, leading to additional stress on the revenue streams.

READ: Arsenal Players Agree To Take 12.5% Pay Cut For A Year

Villa players take a pay cut

Christian Purslow has issued the following update...#AVFC — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 25, 2020

In a statement, Villa's CEO Christian Purslow said, "First-team players, first-team coaches and senior management have all agreed to defer 25% of their salaries for four months to assist the club during this period of uncertainty with a further review taking place at the end of this period."

READ: David De Gea Aims To Be Man United's Most Capped Goalie Despite Dean Henderson Challenge

The statement went on to read that the owners of the club, Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens are continuing to support the club financially by providing funding. He also added that the club has offered facilities available to multiple agencies in the fight against the virus.

"They are continuing to provide substantial funding which, combined with these significant salary deferrals, enables Aston Villa to confirm that all non-football staff — full and part time — will be retained and paid in full throughout the lockdown. There will be no furloughing of staff. Our players and staff feel great solidarity with the many clubs in the football pyramid who have financial problems and we believe it is right and proper that the Premier League as a whole takes action on its finances collectively to enable it to be able to continue to provide vital funding throughout the game in England," the statement read.

READ: FIFA Wants To Let Teams Use 5 Substitutes During Backlog

Aston Villa is one of the few clubs which has announced an agreement with players and senior staff taking a pay cut. Last week, Arsenal announced that the club had reached an agreement with the players to take a 12.5% for one year in order to support the non-playing staff and offset the loss caused by the lack of revenue after the stopping of football matches.

READ: Moise Kean Set To Be Fined £100,000 By Everton For Irresponsible 'lapdancer' Party