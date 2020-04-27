David De Gea Aims To Be Man United's Most Capped Goalie Despite Dean Henderson Challenge

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea is nearing 10 years at Old Trafford since joining Man United in 2011. De Gea has been a pillar at the back after his indifferent start to life in the Premier League and has lifted the Man United Player of the Year award a record four times in the last decade. The Spaniard faces stiff competition from teammate Dean Henderson, who will fight for the No.1 spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, after a productive season at Sheffield United.

David de Gea keen to stay at Man United despite Dean Henderson competition

Speaking on a United Hangout, David de Gea said that it feels like a dream to be approaching 10 years at Man United. De Gea, since his £18.9 million transfer in 2011, has often competed to retain the No.1 spot and is set to receive stiff competition from Dean Henderson, who has announced himself with some impressive performances at Sheffield United. De Gea recently signed a contract with Man United which runs until 2023 and had then said, being part of the 13-time Premier League champions was 'amazing.'

David de Gea aiming to become United's longest-serving post-war goalkeeper amid Dean Henderson challenge #mufc https://t.co/jJuKBV7naV — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) April 26, 2020

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had hinted at a competition for places between David de Gea and Dean Henderson. In his first season in the Premier League, Henderson has kept 10 clean sheets and is only second behind Burnley's Nick Pope. David De Gea, on the other hand, has suffered from indifferent form, with his mistakes leading to Man United dropping points against the likes of Everton and Watford.

David de Gea believes the return of injury absentees would be a good challenge for everyone

David de Gea spoke about the club's recent upturn in fortunes before coronavirus pandemic halted the Premier League season, with Man United unbeaten in 11 matches across all competitions. Solskjaer's side revival coincided with the arrival of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes and the former Man United striker could also have long term absentees Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford back if the Premier League returns. David de Gea heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes and hoped that the club can continue their surge in performances when the season resumes and the Spanish keeper added that return of injury absentees will be a good challenge for everyone.

