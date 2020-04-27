Moise Kean Set To Be Fined £100,000 By Everton For Irresponsible 'lapdancer' Party

Italian forward Moise Kean is set to be fined by Everton after flouting lockdown rules by hosting a party. The 'Moise Kean lapdancer party' news made waves on social media on a day when the UK crossed 20,000 coronavirus deaths. Kean signed for Everton for Italian giants Juventus in the summer for a reported €27.5 million ($29.8 million) fee and is one of the many Premier League players to have broken lockdown rules.

Also Read: Gonzalo Higuain Considered Retirement After 2014 WC Final Loss Against Germany

Moise Kean lapdancer party: Everton star Moise fined for two weeks after a house party

Moise Kean was filmed enjoying himself at the gathering despite the government guidelines suggesting that people should stay indoors and not meet friends or family beyond those in their own household. Everton are likely to take strict action post-investigation and are set to fine him £100,000 ($124,500 approximately) accounting for two weeks wages. The Merseyside club released a statement saying the club are appalled by Moise Kean's actions and expressed their disappointment at a first-team player flouted with lockdown regulations.

Moise Kean's actions are big blow to Everton's community service amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The Merseyside club have been working hard to help fans in the community cope with the difficulties that have come from being in self-isolation. Kean is likely to receive a strict dressing-down from manager Carlo Ancelotti, with the Italian tasked by the board to turn Everton into European contenders.

Also Read: Premier League Urged To Return By UK Government To Lift National Mood Amid Lockdown

Moise Kean houseparty: Inside the Moise Kean lapdancer party

According to Mirror, Moise sent the footage of himself partying at his Cheshire apartment to a private Snapchat group, breaching the government's guidelines amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The Moise Kean houseparty footage showed female guests giving lap dances and other suggestive acts with one picture captioned as 'quarantine clean.' A Mirror source described the party as 'absolutely wild west'. Moise Kean is understood to have made a full apology to the club and vowed such a mistake will never happen again.

Also Read: Gerrard Slip: When Chelsea Dashed Liverpool's PL Hopes On April 27, 2014; Watch Video

Also Read: Mo Salah Works Out At Midnight To Stay Fit As Liverpool Hope For Premier League Return