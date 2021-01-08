Aston Villa Vs Liverpool Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, FA Cup Live

Aston Villa (AVL) will go up against Liverpool (LIV) in the upcoming third-round game of the FA Cup on Friday night, January 8 (January 9 as per Indian timings) at 1:15 AM IST. The game will be played at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Here is our Aston Villa vs Liverpool prediction, information on how to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool live in India and where to catch Aston Villa vs Liverpool live scores.

FA Cup table: Aston Villa vs Liverpool preview

Aston Villa, who are enjoying an impressive campaign, defeated Liverpool 7-2 in the Premier League earlier this season, but Jürgen Klopp is likely to put out a strong side to avoid another embarrassment. Both the teams will be entering Friday's contest after a loss. While Villa were defeated by Man United on Saturday, Liverpool failed to take down Southampton in the Premier League. Klopp’s team are still at the top of the league table, but their recent performances have not been up to the mark.

Also Read l WOL vs CRY Dream11 prediction, top picks, team news, playing 11 FA Cup match preview

FA Cup live: Aston Villa vs Liverpool Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our AVL vs LIV Dream11 prediction is that Liverpool will come out on top in this contest.

The @FA and @AVFCOfficial are working closely together to try to ensure that the club’s #EmiratesFACup third round tie with @LFC can go ahead as planned at Villa Park tomorrow evening.



Final confirmation will be made tomorrow pending the results of additional COVID-19 testing. https://t.co/HmBDvxpQpo — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 7, 2021

Aston Villa vs Liverpool live stream: Aston Villa vs Liverpool team news

Aston Villa will again be without the services of Wesley and Trezeguet who are out due to injury, but Ross Barkley could make his return and join the starting line-up. Liverpool, on the other hand, have a number of absentees, with Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Diego Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk all out injured.

Also Read l Southampton's FA Cup game called off because of virus

Aston Villa vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool live

Indian fans can watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool live on Sony TEN 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD TV channels.

Date: January 9, 2021

Time: 1:15 AM IST

Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham, England

Also Read l How to watch FA Cup live in India? FA Cup third round schedule and full list of fixtures

FA Cup live: Aston Villa vs Liverpool squads

Aston Villa vs Liverpool team news: Aston Villa squad

Tom Heaton, Jed Steer, Emiliano Martínez, Lovre Kalinic, Neil Taylor, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Björn Engels, Ahmed El Mohamady, Kortney Hause, Matthew Cash, Ezri Konsa, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Henri Lansbury, Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane, Bertrand Traoré, Marvelous Nakamba, Ross Barkley, Frédéric Guilbert, Keinan Davis, Jacob Ramsey, Wesley, Ollie Watkins, Trézéguet, Anwar El-Ghazi

Aston Villa vs Liverpool team news: Liverpool squad

Alisson, Adrián, Vitezslav Jaros, Caoimhin Kelleher, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Andy Robertson, Joël Matip, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sepp van den Berg, Neco Williams, Billy Koumetio, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Xherdan Shaqiri, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Sadio Mané, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi

Also Read l Rooney and entire first team to miss Derby’s FA Cup game amid coronavirus outbreak

Image Source: Liverpool/ Twitter