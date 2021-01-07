Last Updated:

How To Watch FA Cup Live In India? FA Cup Third Round Schedule And Full List Of Fixtures

How to watch FA Cup in India? A look at the fixtures, schedule and live stream details for the 32 games that will take place in the FA Cup third round.

How to watch FA Cup live in India

With no league games taking place this weekend, the 2020-21 FA Cup third round fixtures will be held across January 8-11. The twenty Premier League teams and 24 Championship teams enter the competition at this point, joining the 20 winners from the second round. A total of 32 fixtures will be played in the FA Cup third round and here's a look at how fans in India can watch the live stream of games from England's oldest club competition. 

FA Cup fixtures: Full list and schedule for FA Cup third round

Saturday, January 9

  • Aston Villa vs Liverpool – 1:15 AM IST
  • Wolves vs Crystal Palace – 1:15 AM IST
  • Everton vs Rotherham – 5:30 PM IST
  • Boreham Wood vs Millwall – 5:30 PM IST
  • Luton Town vs Reading – 5:30 PM IST
  • Nottingham City vs Cardiff City – 5:30 PM IST
  • Norwich City vs Coventry – 5:30 PM IST
  • Chorley vs Derby County – 5:45 PM IST
  • Blackburn Rovers vs Doncaster – 8:30 PM IST
  • Blackpool vs West Brom – 8:30 PM IST
  • Wycombe vs Preston – 8:30 PM IST
  • QPR vs Fulham – 8:30 PM IST
  • Stevenage vs Swansea – 8:30 PM IST
  • Burnley vs MK Dons – 8:30 PM IST
  • Bristol Rovers vs Sheffield United – 8:30 PM IST
  • Oldham Athletic vs Bournemouth – 8:30 PM IST
  • Stoke City vs Leicester City – 8:30 PM IST
  • Exeter City vs Sheffield Wednesday – 8:30 PM IST
  • Arsenal vs Newcastle – 11:00 PM IST
  • Brentford vs Middlesbrough – 11:30 PM IST
  • Huddersfield vs Plymouth Argyle – 11:30 PM IST

Sunday, January 10

  • Manchester United vs Watford – 1:30 AM IST
  • Southampton vs Shrewsbury – 1:30 AM IST
  • Crawley Town vs Leeds United – 7:00 PM IST
  • Bristol City vs Portsmouth – 7:00 PM IST
  • Cheltenham vs Mansfield Town – 7:00 PM IST
  • Chelsea vs Morecambe – 7:00 PM IST
  • Manchester City vs Birmingham – 7:00 PM IST
  • Barnsley vs Tranmere – 7:00 PM IST
  • Marine vs Tottenham Hotspur – 10:30 PM IST

Monday, January 11

  • Newport County vs Brighton – 1:15 AM IST
  • Stockport vs West Ham United – 1:30 AM IST

How to watch FA Cup live in India? FA Cup Channel India

Only a select few of the FA Cup third round fixtures. These include Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Man United vs Watford and Arsenal vs Newcastle United. These matches will be broadcast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD TV channels. The FA Cup live stream for a select few games will be available on SonyLiv

