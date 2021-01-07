How To Watch FA Cup Live In India? FA Cup Third Round Schedule And Full List Of Fixtures

Quick links:
With no league games taking place this weekend, the 2020-21 FA Cup third round fixtures will be held across January 8-11. The twenty Premier League teams and 24 Championship teams enter the competition at this point, joining the 20 winners from the second round. A total of 32 fixtures will be played in the FA Cup third round and here's a look at how fans in India can watch the live stream of games from England's oldest club competition.
English ⚽ fans, exciting FA Cup 🏆 action will only be seen on Sony Sports channels 📺— Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) January 7, 2021
Watch 🏴's best teams in FA Cup's 3rd round action 🤩
📅 9th JAN, SAT onwards#SonySports #SONYPeDikhega #FACup #ManUtd #Liverpool #Arsenal #Chelsea #Spurs #ManCity pic.twitter.com/mn3f2wvQfA
Only a select few of the FA Cup third round fixtures. These include Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Man United vs Watford and Arsenal vs Newcastle United. These matches will be broadcast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD TV channels. The FA Cup live stream for a select few games will be available on SonyLiv.
