How To Watch FA Cup Live In India? FA Cup Third Round Schedule And Full List Of Fixtures

With no league games taking place this weekend, the 2020-21 FA Cup third round fixtures will be held across January 8-11. The twenty Premier League teams and 24 Championship teams enter the competition at this point, joining the 20 winners from the second round. A total of 32 fixtures will be played in the FA Cup third round and here's a look at how fans in India can watch the live stream of games from England's oldest club competition.

FA Cup fixtures: Full list and schedule for FA Cup third round

Saturday, January 9

Aston Villa vs Liverpool – 1:15 AM IST

Wolves vs Crystal Palace – 1:15 AM IST

Everton vs Rotherham – 5:30 PM IST

Boreham Wood vs Millwall – 5:30 PM IST

Luton Town vs Reading – 5:30 PM IST

Nottingham City vs Cardiff City – 5:30 PM IST

Norwich City vs Coventry – 5:30 PM IST

Chorley vs Derby County – 5:45 PM IST

Blackburn Rovers vs Doncaster – 8:30 PM IST

Blackpool vs West Brom – 8:30 PM IST

Wycombe vs Preston – 8:30 PM IST

QPR vs Fulham – 8:30 PM IST

Stevenage vs Swansea – 8:30 PM IST

Burnley vs MK Dons – 8:30 PM IST

Bristol Rovers vs Sheffield United – 8:30 PM IST

Oldham Athletic vs Bournemouth – 8:30 PM IST

Stoke City vs Leicester City – 8:30 PM IST

Exeter City vs Sheffield Wednesday – 8:30 PM IST

Arsenal vs Newcastle – 11:00 PM IST

Brentford vs Middlesbrough – 11:30 PM IST

Huddersfield vs Plymouth Argyle – 11:30 PM IST

Sunday, January 10

Manchester United vs Watford – 1:30 AM IST

Southampton vs Shrewsbury – 1:30 AM IST

Crawley Town vs Leeds United – 7:00 PM IST

Bristol City vs Portsmouth – 7:00 PM IST

Cheltenham vs Mansfield Town – 7:00 PM IST

Chelsea vs Morecambe – 7:00 PM IST

Manchester City vs Birmingham – 7:00 PM IST

Barnsley vs Tranmere – 7:00 PM IST

Marine vs Tottenham Hotspur – 10:30 PM IST

Monday, January 11

Newport County vs Brighton – 1:15 AM IST

Stockport vs West Ham United – 1:30 AM IST

How to watch FA Cup live in India? FA Cup Channel India

Only a select few of the FA Cup third round fixtures. These include Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Man United vs Watford and Arsenal vs Newcastle United. These matches will be broadcast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD TV channels. The FA Cup live stream for a select few games will be available on SonyLiv.

Image Credits - thefa.com