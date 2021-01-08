WOL Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Playing 11 FA Cup Match Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers play against Premier League rivals Crystal Palace in the third round of the FA Cup. The FA Cup clash is slated to be played at the Molineux on Saturday, January 9, with kickoff at 1:15 AM according to IST. Let us have a look at the WOL vs CRY Dream11 prediction among other details of the match.

WOL vs CRY Dream11 Team News

The hosts walk into the game with a depleted squad as head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has very few options to choose from. Wolves will be without the services of long term absentees in Jonny Castro and star striker Raul Jimenez. While Leander Dendoncker is also ruled out for the Crystal palace clash, Nuno Espirito Santo will question the availability of Willy Boly who remains doubtful to feature in the FA Cup third-round match.

Palace on the other hand also have a similar problem to fish out a solution for. Roy Hodgson will be unable to call up Scott Dann, Martin Kelly, and Wayne Hennessey for the Wolves clash. Gary Cahill, Nathan Ferguson, and Jeffrey Schlupp are also unavailable. Connor Wickham is also not in contention for the game as he is still continuing his recovery. Palace's star attacker Christian Benteke is also expected to watch the match from the sidelines following a dead leg which makes him a major doubt for the game.

WOL vs CRY Playing 11

Wolverhampton Wanderers - John Ruddy, Max Kilman, Ki-Jana Hoever, Rayan Ait Nouri, Conor Coady, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, Vitinha, Fabio Silva, Pedro Neto

Crystal Palace - Vicente Guaita, Patrick Van Aanholt, James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho, Nathaniel Clyne, Andros Townsend, James McCarthy, Michy Batshuayi, Jairo Riedewald, Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze

WOL vs CRY Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Vicente Guaita

Defenders - Conor Coady, Patrick Van Aanholt, Mamadou Sakho, Max Kilman

Midfielders - Joao Moutinho, Eberechi Eze, Ruben Neves, Adama Traore

Strikers - Wilfried Zaha, Pedro Neto

WOL vs CRY Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain-Pedro Neto or Wilfred Zaha

Vice-Captain- Eberechi Eze or Ruben Neves

WOL vs CRY Match prediction

The visitors are expected to start the match with great intent as they aim to defeat their Premier League rivals and advance to their next stages of the FA Cup. However, Wolves, look like the stronger team on paper despite their injury concerns as we predict a comfortable win for the hosts at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Crystal Palace

Note The above WOL vs CRY Dream11 prediction, WOL vs CRY Match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, WOL vs CRY Dream11 team and WOL vs CRY Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result