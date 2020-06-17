Aston Villa Vs Sheffield United Live Streaming, Team News, Preview, Premier League Live

After over 100 days of long-drawn uncertainty, two promoted sides with contrasting fortunes will lock horns when top-flight football returns to England. The Aston Villa vs Sheffield United game will be played on Wednesday, June 17 as Dean Wilder's side look to continue pushing for a place in Europe next season. Here are the Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live streaming details, Premier League live details and Premier League news for the restart of top-flight football in England.

Also Read | Premier League restart preview: Premier League fixtures, news as 'football is back' echoes

Premier League live: Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live streaming details

The Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live broadcast will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live streaming will be available on Disney+Hostar VIP. Here are the other Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live streaming details:

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live streaming date: Wednesday, June 17

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live streaming Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live streaming time: 10.30 pm IST

Also Read | Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes' roles for Man United upon Premier League restart explained

Premier League live: Aston Villa vs Sheffield United preview

The day we’ve all been waiting for 😍



The. Blades. Are. Back. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/xLbN7doi6u — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) June 17, 2020

The Premier League restart will finally go through this week after three months of suspension due to the coronavirus lockdown. The Aston Villa vs Sheffield United will be the first Premier League live game to be played since the suspension. All games will be played behind closed doors in keeping up with the social distancing norms in place in the UK.

Aston Villa have struggled in the competition since being promoted. They face being relegated back to the EFL Championship after seeing themselves placed 19th on the Premier League table, with a mere 25 points to their credit. They played Leicester City before the lockdown, conceding four goals while scoring none. Sheffield United, on the other hand, occupy the seventh spot on the Premier League table. They have won 43 points this season and defeated wooden spooners Norwich City 1-0 in their previous Premier League fixture.

Also Read | Premier League restart: Clubs to mourn COVID-19 victims, mark Black Lives Matter support

Premier League live: Aston Villa vs Sheffield United team news

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, who has been on the sidelines since December due to an ankle injury, is match fit. However, manager Dean Smith will still be without the services of Tom Heaton and Wesley Moraes. Meanwhile, defender Enda Stevens was the only injury concern for Sheffield United and has made his way back into the team's squad to face Aston Villa.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola won't hold breaches against Kyle Walker as Premier League resumes

Premier League courtesy: Jack Grealish/Sheffield United Twitter handles