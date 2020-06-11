Paul Pogba And Bruno Fernandes' Roles For Man United Upon Premier League Restart Explained

As the Premier League restart edges closer, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be pondering upon the idea of introducing Paul Pogba alongside Bruno Fernandes in the starting line-up. Fernandes, who moved to Old Trafford in January from Sporting Libson, is yet to play alongside Pogba due to the latter's injury issues of late.

Premier League restart: How will Solskjaer accommodate Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes?

In the initial games with Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes was more than impressive. The likes of Fred and Scott McTominay have also lived up to expectations in the presence of the Portuguese midfielder. On the other hand, Nemanja Matic has stepped up whenever called upon by the Norwegian tactician. However, the arrival of a fit Paul Pogba is likely to force Solskjaer to rethink his tactics for the Manchester United midfield.

Premier League restart: Paul Pogba as a No. 10?

According to reports in the UK, Solksjaer has found a solution to accommodate both Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in the Manchester United midfield, despite the fact that the two have a similar style of play. It has now been reported that Solksjaer has decided to deploy Pogba as an attacking midfielder. The 27-year-old France international played behind the striker as a No. 10 during an intra-squad friendly at Old Trafford last weekend. Meanwhile, Fernandes could play in central midfield and could partner Fred in the middle of the park. In the initial games, Fernandes operated as an attacking midfielder and succeeded as well.

Premier League restart: Paul Parker suggests No. 10 position for Paul Pogba

Although Paul Pogba is yet to get back to 100 percent fitness, the Manchester United manager is said to be impressed by his performance and feels that the 2018 World Cup winner could well succeed in his new role. Other legends in the past have also suggested a similar role for the midfielder. In 2018, Paul Parker reportedly claimed that the way Pogba makes the game look easier, he would flourish well as a No. 10. He claimed that Pogba should be deployed in a position that makes it easy for him to operate freely and threaten the opponents' defence.

Paul Pogba likely to feature in Tottenham vs Manchester United clash

Solksjaer has reportedly confirmed that Paul Pogba is fit to play with the rest of the squad. It is highly likely that he might well start in the Tottenham vs Manchester United clash. United travel to London on June 19 as they seek to move up the Premier League points table, to secure a place in the top four.

Image courtesy: Man United Instagram