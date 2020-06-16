Premier League Restart Preview: Premier League Fixtures, News As 'football Is Back' Echoes

The highly-anticipated Premier League return is right around the corner as the English top flight will resume action after a three-month break due to the pandemic. The Premier League fixtures for the next three rounds of matchdays were announced last week, commencing from June 17 onwards. Here's the Premier League restart preview and all the details regarding the resumption of the Premier League live games.

Premier League restart preview: Premier League live games

The majority of the Premier League live games will broadcast on Sky Sports and BT Sports with Amazon Prime and BBC given the rights to broadcast one and two games respectively. In India, Premier League live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network. The three rounds of Premier League live games will take place over a gruelling 16-day period which concludes on July 2.

There will be a total of 32 Premier League fixtures played in a span of 16 days with games being held behind closed doors. The first two Premier League live games upon the resumption of football will see Aston Villa face Sheffield United and Manchester City host Arsenal on June 17. Premier League leaders Liverpool will face local rivals Everton on Sunday, June 21 at Goodison Park.

Premier League restart preview: Premier League fixtures

There are still a total of 92 Premier League fixtures remaining for the season to conclude but there are a few new rules that will be put in place when Premier League football returns. The upcoming round of Premier League fixtures will see managers being allowed to use up to five substitutions during a game while only three players from each team will be allowed to warm up at one time. Here is the list of Premier League fixtures for the next three rounds of matchdays.

The #PL will restart behind closed doors on 17 June if all safety requirements are in place



The Premier League today confirmed the fixtures for the first three match rounds of the resumed 2019/20 season



All 92 matches will be broadcast live in the UK ➡ https://t.co/MhXpFrg2nu pic.twitter.com/5cYPDij53a — Premier League (@premierleague) June 5, 2020

Premier League restart preview: Premier League news

Premier League match officials have also been in isolation during this period and are being regularly tested for coronavirus as players and coaching staff will follow similar protocols. There will no spitting, no handshakes and no mass confrontations during the Premier League live games. Players and staff will use hand sanitizers before and after a match to ensure hygiene standards are met.

Players on the field will have to restrict contact and interaction with opponents. The referees will signal for drinks breaks to be taken midway between each half and the break will not last for more than a minute. Players will drink out of their own bottles and no sharing of bottles will be allowed. Non-playing staff members must wear protective masks inside the stadium and clubs must apply strict cleaning and disinfection measures inside the stadium, according to the Premier League restart protocol.

How #PL matches will be different behind closed doors. A guide to the safety measures in place during the match 👇 — Premier League (@premierleague) June 16, 2020

Premier League restart preview: Premier League table

Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League table, 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City. Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City are in third place with 53 points while Chelsea are in the fourth spot with 48 points. Man United are fifth, just three points behind Chelsea. At the bottom of the Premier League table, Norwich City are facing relegation, currently on 21 points with Aston Villa in 19th place on 25 points. Bournemouth, Watford and West Ham United are all tied on 27 points making for an interesting finish for the relegation battle.

Image Credits - Man United/ Man City/ Liverpool Instagram