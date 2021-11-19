ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kerala Blasters Live Stream: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021 Opener

The Indian Super League is back and will get underway later in night on Friday, November 19, 7:30 AM IST in Goa. Similar to last season, this season again, the entire ISL will be held inside a bio-bubble behind closed doors. A total of 11 teams viz Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, Northeast United FC, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, SC East Bengal, Kerala Blasters FC, Chennaiyin FC, Jamshedpur FC, Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC will take part in the competition.

The league will kick off with ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium. Antonio Habas' ATK Mohun Bagan side finished runners-up to last season while the Kerala Blasters will look to improve on their 10th placed finish from last season under new coach Ivan Vukomanovic.

The ISL has also announced that going forward from this season they will implement Asian Football Confederation’s 3+1 foreign player rule. The rule will only allow teams to field a maximum of four foreign players on the pitch, instead of five. Also for the very first time has any club signed an Indian head coach to start the season, with North East United appointing Khalid Jamil.

ISL 2021: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters Live Stream details

Star Sports Network has the right to stream the ISL 2021-22. Fans in India can watch the match on the match on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Fans can also watch the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters game on Disney+ Hotstar or the JioTV mobile app and also keep a track of the scores on the Twitter handles of ISL, ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters predicted playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan probable 11 - Amrinder Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, David Williams.

Kerala Blasters probable 11 - Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Enes Sipovic, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez.

Image: ISL Media