ATK Vs ODS Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Schedule And Other Match Updates

Odisha FC opened their debut ISL season with two consecutive 2-1 away defeats but have managed to pick up four points from their last two matches in the league. Odisha FC will host ATK at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune on Sunday, November 24, 2019. ATK currently top the ISL table, having recovered well from their opening day loss to win the rest of their three matches. Josep Gumbau’s Odisha FC are sixth in the table and will hope to pull off a major upset on Sunday night and truly announce their arrival in the ISL. Here is our take on both teams along with the ATK vs ODS Dream11 predicted line-up.

Josep Gumbau issues warning call to Odisha players

This is what our Head Coach had to say at the Pre-Match Press Conference:



"It is a very important match for us. We have four games in two weeks now. We had time to prepare for the game and I think the players are ready."



⚽🏟️🗣️#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL #OFCATK pic.twitter.com/4d2iPg5GNE — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) November 24, 2019

ATK vs ODS Dream11 prediction

ATK predicted line-up

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Agus Garcia, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Pranoy Halder, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

Odisha FC predicted line-up

Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridane Santana.

ATK players step up preparation ahead of Odisha FC encounter

Last practice session before we head to Pune for our next away game against the debutants @OdishaFC.#OFCATK#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade pic.twitter.com/WhvD3pNxNb — ATK (@ATKFC) November 23, 2019

ATK vs ODS Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper - Arindam Bhattacharya (GK)

Defenders - Pritam Kotal, Diawandou Diagne, Rana Gharami, Prabir Das

Midfielders - Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez (Vice-Captain), Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia

Forwards - Ariadne Santana (Captain), Roy Krishna

ATK is likely to win this match and fetch you more Dream11 rewards.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

