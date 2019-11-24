ATK Vs ODS Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Schedule And Other Match Updates

Odisha FC opened their debut ISL season with two consecutive 2-1 away defeats but have managed to pick up four points from their last two matches in the league. Odisha FC will host ATK at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune on Sunday, November 24, 2019. ATK currently top the ISL table, having recovered well from their opening day loss to win the rest of their three matches. Josep Gumbau’s Odisha FC are sixth in the table and will hope to pull off a major upset on Sunday night and truly announce their arrival in the ISL. Here is our take on both teams along with the ATK vs ODS Dream11 predicted line-up.
"It is a very important match for us. We have four games in two weeks now. We had time to prepare for the game and I think the players are ready."
"It is a very important match for us. We have four games in two weeks now. We had time to prepare for the game and I think the players are ready."

ATK predicted line-up
Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Agus Garcia, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Pranoy Halder, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna.
Odisha FC predicted line-up
Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridane Santana.

Goalkeeper - Arindam Bhattacharya (GK)
Defenders - Pritam Kotal, Diawandou Diagne, Rana Gharami, Prabir Das
Midfielders - Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez (Vice-Captain), Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia
Forwards - Ariadne Santana (Captain), Roy Krishna
ATK is likely to win this match and fetch you more Dream11 rewards.
Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.
