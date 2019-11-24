The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

ATK Vs ODS Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Schedule And Other Match Updates

Football News

ATK host ISL newboys Odisha FC in Sunday night's fixture at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Stadium. Here is the ATK vs ODS Dream11 match prediction for the game.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
atk vs ods dream11

Odisha FC opened their debut ISL season with two consecutive 2-1 away defeats but have managed to pick up four points from their last two matches in the league. Odisha FC will host ATK at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune on Sunday, November 24, 2019. ATK currently top the ISL table, having recovered well from their opening day loss to win the rest of their three matches. Josep Gumbau’s Odisha FC are sixth in the table and will hope to pull off a major upset on Sunday night and truly announce their arrival in the ISL. Here is our take on both teams along with the ATK vs ODS Dream11 predicted line-up.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC lays out the 'red carpet' for pregnant fan, wins hearts online

Josep Gumbau issues warning call to Odisha players

Also Read | India vs Oman: Was Muhsen Al-Ghassani's winning goal offside? Twitter reactions

ATK vs ODS Dream11 prediction

ATK predicted line-up

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Agus Garcia, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Pranoy Halder, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

Odisha FC predicted line-up

Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridane Santana.

Also Read | Oman vs India: Lacklustre India brushed aside by Al Ghassani goal

ATK players step up preparation ahead of Odisha FC encounter

Also Read | Oman vs India FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier: Can India register their first win?

ATK vs ODS Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper - Arindam Bhattacharya (GK)

Defenders - Pritam Kotal, Diawandou Diagne, Rana Gharami, Prabir Das

Midfielders - Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez (Vice-Captain), Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia

Forwards - Ariadne Santana (Captain), Roy Krishna

ATK is likely to win this match and fetch you more Dream11 rewards.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

Also Read | LaLiga Matchday 14 preview: Top games to watch out for this weekend

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG