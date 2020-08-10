Atletico Madrid Fear Two Players Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Have Infected Others

Spanish club Atletico Madrid on Sunday announced that two players from their squad tested positive for COVID-19 via a club statement. The announcement came a few days before their Champions League quarter-final clash with RB Leipzig. Now, a Daily Mail report suggests that Atletico Madrid fear that the two players who tested positive for COVID-19 may have transmitted the infection to other members of the squad as well.

Atletico Madrid COVID-19 situation explained

Atletico Madrid coronavirus update:



2 players tested positive: Ángel Correa & Sime Vrsaljko.



Rests of squad negative.



Training resumes today



Squad go to Lisbon for Champions League on Tuesday & play Leipzig on Thurs



UEFA: "The match is planned to be played as scheduled" — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) August 10, 2020

Revealing the Atletico Madrid COVID-19 update in a club statement, the club disclosed that on Saturday, 8 August, according to UEFA protocol, all members of the first team and the club's travelling party to Lisbon underwent PCR tests. The test results later disclosed that two members of the squad tested positive for COVID-19. While it was earlier not confirmed whether the members who tested positive are players or not, The Athletic later confirmed that both the members testing positive were indeed footballers.

However, the identity of the players has not been revealed yet officially. The statement also explained that according to the protocol, the training schedules, as well as the structure and development of travel and accommodation for the RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid game will change as well.

Club fear infected players may have infected many others ahead of RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid game

After the news of the Atletico Madrid COVID-19 situation came to light, the Daily Mail has now reported that the club is unsure about who will be eligible to travel to Lisbon for the RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid game. Due to the UEFA rules, the two players who tested positive for COVID-19 will be ineligible to feature in the Champions League clash on Thursday.

The next round of coronavirus results for Atletico Madrid is due on Monday, with the club fearful about other players testing positive ahead of the RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid match. According to UEFA protocols, anyone testing positive for the virus is not allowed to travel with the squad with Atletico Madrid fearful about their squad depth ahead of the crucial Champions League match. The team were earlier due to travel to Lisbon for their Champions League encounter on Sunday. However, the Atletico Madrid COVID-19 scare means that the club’s travel plans will likely change.

Will Atletico Madrid play in Champions League?

With the club scheduled for another COVID-19 test on Wednesday, all players who test negative for the virus will be allowed to feature in the Champions League encounter. In total, Atletico Madrid need 13 players, including a first-team goalkeeper who are fit and in able condition to play the match. In the event a first-team goalkeeper isn’t available, UEFA has the authority to call off and reschedule the RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid encounter.

Image Courtesy: instagram/atleticodemadrid