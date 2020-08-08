Premier League Kits Released So Far Ft Man United, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea

Kits are a part of football folklore and there's always a sense of excitement when teams announce their new kits ahead of each season. While the new Premier League season draws near, the unprecedented circumstances of the current season has already seen many teams sport their new Premier League kits. Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City have recently launched their kits for the new season, while Arsenal and Chelsea have already sported their new kits in official games. Here's a look at the Man United home kit, the Liverpool new kit and other notable Premier league kits.

Premier League kits: Arsenal new kits 2020-21 steal the show

The Gunners' new home strip features the classic set-up with some unique accents, while their away kit could be a throwback to their Highbury days. Arsenal's kit features a number of striking designs, while Adidas have adopted a darker shade of red this season. The kit has subtle geometric patterns while white-capped sleeves will be adorned with stripes. Arsenal's away kit is still a mystery but according to Football Leaks, the away kit is likely to be white with a blood-splattered design on the front with maroon shorts.

Premier League kits: Man United home kit inspired by club's crest

The Man United home kit made its debut in their final home game of the season, during their clash against LASK on Wednesday. The shirt features the three threads of the Man United logo and has been yarn-stitched into the subtly patterned base fabric. The Man United kit also sees the return of the Adidas three stripes on the shoulder, which was missing from their last season's kit.

The home kit also comprises white shorts and black socks that also feature the threaded design. Like Arsenal, the Man United away kit is not launched yet, but leaks suggest that it is a monochrome legacy green shirt with off-white prints and subtle all-over pattern print.

Premier League kits: Liverpool new kit

Premier League champions Liverpool also saw the kit feature colours of their crest. The new kit is also Nike's first design for the club after their deal is predominantly red with the sleeves featuring a white and teal trim. The collar also features white and teal trim, while the fonts are designed to embody characteristics of Anfield and the surrounding area.

Fans can also add customisations to the kit, including gold Premier League patches and the FIFA Club World Cup winners' patch. The away kit remains a mystery, but rumours suggest that the Reds will adopt a turquoise shade for their away games.

Premier League kits: Chelsea new kits 2020-21

Chelsea were one of the first teams to debut their 2020-21 kits, courtesy of their sponsorship agreement with Three UK. The home shirt is a blue jersey, blue shorts and white socks. The home kit is framed by a deep, dark blue collar and trim on the sleeves. The away kit features an arctic blue shade, which is intended to reflect the "millennial swagger" shown by their young side. Lampard's side wore their new away colours for the first time in their Premier League victory against Crystal Palace on July 7.

Premier League kits: Man City new kits 2020-21

The Manchester City home kit features the club's traditional sky blue colours with a mosaic pattern alongside navy accents. Kit makers Puma say that the signature light blue design inspired by the artwork of legendary figures as seen in Manchester's iconic Northern Quarter. The kit made its debut in the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal. The away kit, on the other hand, features dark blue, black and copper shades. The away kit is inspired by the Castlefield and the Bridgewater canal and features an overall pattern, which they believe is symbolic of Manchester’s past, present and future.

