Atletico Madrid Fined For 'Griezmann Die' Chants During Game Against Barcelona

LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid have been reportedly fined €12,000 for chants directed towards their former player Antoine Griezmann. The Barcelona forward was playing at Wanda Metropolitano when Atletico fans chanted ‘Griezmann die’, accusing him of ditching the club for money and titles.

'Die Griezmann': Fans accuse Antoine Griezmann of ditching Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann had joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid for a reported fee of €110 million last summer. The striker was visiting his former team for the first time since his expensive transfer and fans could not contain their anger against the striker.

Before the game, Atletico Madrid fans had defaced Antoine Griezmann’s plaque outside the stadium. However, the France international had earlier clarified that he did not leave the club to win the Champions League. As reported, his main motive was to learn a new game, new philosophies, new type of football with another team. He had also claimed that Atletico could have won the league and the Champions League any year.

'Die Griezmann': Reports suggest complicity from Antoine Griezmann during negotiations

Antoine Griezmann’s move to Barcelona was marred by several controversies. The striker though joined the defending LaLiga champions in July 2019, reports then had suggested that a deal was already agreed upon between the player and the Catalans in March.

Lionel Messi-led Barcelona will next play against Real Madrid

Antoine Griezmann has found it difficult to establish himself at Camp Nou with frequent reports of a rift with captain Lionel Messi. Despite various troubles in settling at his new club, Griezmann has 14 goals along with four assists for Barcelona this season.

Antoine Griezmann scored Barcelona’s only goal against Napoli in the Round of 16 of the Champions League, to secure a draw for his side. His side are currently leading in LaLiga, courtesy of their two-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. They will next play against Real Madrid on Sunday (Monday according to IST).

