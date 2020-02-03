Real Madrid Fans Brand Alvaro Morata A 'rat', Atletico Madrid Striker Responds Strongly

Zinedine Zidane delivered with the right tactics once again. Real Madrid downed Atletico Madrid twice within a month. The Diego Simeone-led side visited the iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium after failing to win in their last two LaLiga games. The score was all square till the half time. However, Zidane made two crucial substitutions at the start of the second half which led to the win. With the win, Real Madrid maintained their top spot and Atleti saw themselves in the 6th position of the LaLiga 2019-20 points table.

Alvaro Morata is proud to be an Atletico Madrid player

The last two Madrid derbies have been a series of unfortunate events for Atletico Madrid's striker Alvaro Morata. The former Chelsea striker was very close to slotting the winner for Atletico Madrid in Spanish Super Cup until Fede Valverde tackled him from behind. It led to Madrid winning the trophy.

This time, he was called off in the 50th minute by Simeone. The coach noticed him struggling with slight discomfort in the pitch. However, 50 minutes on the pitch was not easy for Morata. Real Madrid's fans did their best to get inside his head. There were constant chants from the White supporters calling Morata a 'rat'.

Morata, who has also played for Real Madrid, was branded as a traitor by his former club supporters. Morata had an answer ready for the Real Madrid fans which he expressed through an Instagram post. The Spaniard uploaded a still from the match with the caption, "Proud to belong to his club. Proud to be an Indian. Today as always and more than ever, Forza Atleti."

Alvaro Morata's message to Real Madrid supporters

Orgulloso de pertenecer a este club!! Orgulloso de ser un indio!! Hoy como siempre y más que nunca, FORZA ATLETI!! pic.twitter.com/Fa6hu6aAhf — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) February 1, 2020

