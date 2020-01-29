Edinson Cavani Transfer: PSG Reject Reported €15 Million Offer From Atletico Madrid

Amid frequent reports of Edinson Cavani’s possible switch to Atletico Madrid, it has now been revealed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have rejected a bid for the Uruguayan international. Atletico Madrid are on the lookout for a striker after an injury to Diego Costa in September last year. Cavani was the most-anticipated striker to arrive at the Spanish Capital.

Edinson Cavani transfer: Atletico Madrid's second bid rejected by PSG

PSG today rejected a €15m offer from Atletico Madrid for Edinson Cavani, leading the La Liga side to explore other targets, according to L'Équipe https://t.co/KHpAuae4uG — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 28, 2020

According to French publication L’Equipe, Atletico Madrid had presented a second formal bid for Edinson Cavani to PSG. However, PSG rejected the offer which amounted to €15 million. It is reported that the defending Ligue 1 Champions expect an offer in the range of €25 million. This has compelled the LaLiga side to look for other options as well.

Edinson Cavani Transfer: Fernando Llorente likely to join PSG

The same report also suggests that Atletico Madrid might get their hands on Edinson Cavani if they present an improved offer for the Uruguayan. Meanwhile, PSG are also looking for suitable replacements once Cavani departs to the Spanish capital. The defending Ligue 1 Champions have identified Napoli striker Fernando Llorente as a replacement for Cavani.

Edinson Cavani Transfer: Chelsea and Manchester United also interested

Edinson Cavani has in recent hours rejected a provisional contract proposal from Manchester United - full story https://t.co/4qowiSTxTR — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 24, 2020

Edinson Cavani’s contract with PSG expires in June 2020. This means that the Uruguayan international is legally permitted to negotiate a free transfer if he does not join any club in the on-going transfer window. According to reports in England, Manchester United and Chelsea are also keeping a close watch on the Atletico-PSG negotiations. They would bid for the striker if talks break down.

Edinson Cavani has been out of favour for PSG manager Thomas Tuchel after the arrival of loanee Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan. Cavani has scored just five goals this campaign, while Icardi has netted 17 goals in 23 games. Cavani had signed for PSG in 2013 after a successful stint with Serie A side Napoli. He had an incredible goal-scoring record with PSG. During his seven seasons with the Parisians, he scored a total of 198 goals in 292 games, while also winning major domestic accolades in France.