Ronaldo, Lewandowski Score 91 Goals Combined In 2020, Same As Messi Alone In 2012

Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski has been in top clutch form since the previous season, which could arguably be called his best run of form individually and collectively. This calendar year, he has netted a mammoth 47 goals, as he guided his side in the treble-winning 2019-20 season. Besides, Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo has been scoring for fun, day in and day out. However, a startling suggest suggests the duo's combined tally makes it up for Barcelona legend Lionel Messi's single-year goal tally.

Lewandowski, Ronaldo 2020 goals: Duo scores 91 goals combined

Messi has had a struggling calendar year, as controversies grip the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. Messi has managed to score 28 goals only, racking up the number in 48 appearances in the ongoing calendar year. These numbers suggest a steep decline in his goalscoring form, as compared to his arch-rival Ronaldo.

The Portuguese international has netted 44 times in 45 games this calendar year, a stat resonating his form at the age of 35. On the other hand, Bayern striker Lewandowski has 47 goals this year, during which he also clinched the Champions League along with the Bundesliga title.

Messi 2012 goals the most for a player in a calendar year

Ronaldo and Lewandowski's 2020 goal tally, when combined, take the figure to 91 goals. Interestingly, this is the exact number of goals that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored alone in 2012. Messi hit the peak of his career that year, as he struck 79 goals for Barcelona, while also netting 12 times for the Argentina national team.

His 92 goal tally saw him overtake German football great Gerd Muller, who held the previous record of 85 goals in a calendar year. To add to this tally, the Argentina international also racked up 24 assists to his credit, which when calculated, suggests he had a role in 115 goals that year.

Lewandowski 2020 goals not enough to set new records

Interestingly, Ronaldo also enjoyed his best goalscoring form in 2012. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner struck 61 goals across all competitions, clinching the LaLiga title under Jose Mourinho. However, his tally was overshadowed by his arch-rival Messi, who struck an additional 30 goals that year. Meanwhile, Lewandowski 2020 goals' tally does not propel him in the list of highest goals scored in a calendar year.

Image courtesy: Bayern Munich Twitter, AP, Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter