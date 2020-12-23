Lionel Messi Overtakes Pele's Single Club Goal Record After Scoring Against Valladolid

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi sees off his final year of his contract after the infamous burofax saga last summer. But the Argentina international is keen on leaving an everlasting mark even if he decides to leave the Camp Nou outfit at the end of the current season. And he struck a second-half goal against Real Valladolid on Tuesday to overtake Brazil great Pele's single-club goal tally.

Messi overtakes Pele: Argentine breaks Pele goals record

After scoring in his side's 2020 draw against Valencia last weekend, Messi took his tally to 643 goals for Barcelona, equalling Pele's record. The three-time World Cup winner had netted the same number of goals during his successful stint with Brazilian outfit Santos.

And Messi overtook the great Brazilian legend when he came up against Real Valladolid on Tuesday. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner netted the third goal in the second half for manager Ronald Koeman, racking up his 644th goal for the Camp Nou outfit. The strike also took him a goal ahead of Pele goals record for Santos.

Messi 644 goals' milestone: Argentine expresses gratitude

Following the important milestone, Messi took to Instagram to express his thoughts on the same. He said, "When I started playing football I never thought I would break any record. And less so what I achieved today that I beat Pele...I can only thank everyone who helped me through these years, my teammates, my family, my friends and everyone who supports me every day. Hug!!"

After equalling his record in the previous game, Pele sent out a heartwarming message for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. The statement read, "When your heart overflows with love, it is difficult to change your path. Like you, I know what it's like to love wearing the same shirt every day. Like you, I know that there is nothing better than the place we feel at home."

Valladolid vs Barcelona: Catalan giants sit fifth in LaLiga standings

Apart from Messi, Clement Lenglet and Martin Braithwaite also netted once each to help Barcelona stay put at the fifth spot in the LaLiga standings after stumbling earlier in the season. The Catalan giants have racked up 24 goals in 14 games and will next square off against Eibar in LaLiga next week.

Image courtesy: AP