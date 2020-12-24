Atletico Madrid Star Kieran Trippier Slapped With 10-week Ban For Breaching Betting Rules

Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier has been handed a stern 10-week ban after an independent investigation revealed he had violated betting rules of the England Football Association (FA). Interestingly, the breach was reported when the defender left Premier League heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur for the Madrid-based club in July 2019. Besides the 10-week ban, the judgement also imposes a hefty fine on the player.

Kieran Trippier betting charges proved, handed 10-week ban

During the initial stage of the investigation, Trippier was alleged to have breached seven betting rules of the England FA, all of which were completely ruled out by him. But, four of these seven breaches were proved during a personal hearing. The 10-week judgement, which comes into force with immediate effect, also imposes a £70,000 fine.

Kieran Trippier betting charges have been proved under clause E8(1)(b) of the FA's betting regulations. The said clause states, ""Where a participant provides to any other person any information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time, the participant shall be in breach of this Rule where any of that information is used by that other person for, or in relation to, betting."

Kieran Trippier banned from playing across the globe

The Kieran Trippier banned judgement suggests that he will not be able to play in any of the competitions globally. In all, he is expected to sit out for 12 games, including the first leg of the Round of 16 Champions League clash against Premier League giants Chelsea.

Interestingly, Trippier has the option to appeal the ban. Speaking on the charges in May, Trippier stated that he hasn't placed any footballing bet, knowing well his role as a professional footballer. He also denied allegations that he has received financial benefits from the same.

Kieran Trippier wages estimated at £78,000

Tripper, whose weekly wages have been estimated at £78,000 according to Salary Sport, has been one of the key players for Diego Simeone this season. Having played every minute across all competitions, his absence spells trouble for the Argentine tactician, with the Rojiblancos leading the LaLiga charts, having bagged 32 points, same as that of Real Madrid, albeit two games in hand.

Image courtesy: Kieran Trippier Instagram