Real Madrid Ultras Attack Atletico Madrid Fans At Bar After Full-time Whistle: Reports

As per reports, last Saturday, a group of around 20 men identified by witnesses as members of the Ultra Sur group, destroyed a bar which was full of fans of Atletico Madrid after the full-time whistle brought the Madrid derby to an end. Fans gathered at bars across the Spanish capital to watch the local rivalry as gates of football stadiums remain closed to the masses owing to the Coronavirus situation.

There were unpleasant scenes at a bar on Calle Sangenjo in the Barrio del Pilar in Madrid with the assault resulting in shattering of windows as the hooded men arrived throwing tables and chairs on the terrace against the windows. Customers took refuge behind the bar of the establishment. The group of Real Madrid fans threw bottles and chairs at the bar, smashing the front windows and destroying a large part of the interior. After the chaos the radicals ran off, leaving behind a vandalized bar. The Spanish police are now investigating the incident.

El grupo neonazi Ultras Sur entrando en un bar humilde del barrio del Pilar destrozando la terraza. La razón es que previamente habían estado miembros del FA que ya se habían ido. Y lo sabían, por eso fueron los cobardes. Ni vergüenza, ni honor. pic.twitter.com/esHasi6rmZ — Murdock (@RicharMurdock) December 14, 2020

Zinedine Zidane - There are no small teams anymore like there were 15 or 20 years ago

Speaking about the game against Athletic Club, the Frenchman said that no game is going to be easy. "We’re going to play for three more points," Zidane stated. "We didn’t win anything other than three points vs Atlético and now we have another three points to play for. We want to keep up our good dynamic. We want to keep up what we’ve been doing recently and show what we are as a team.

"It’s true that there are matches that are difficult, especially nowadays. There are no small teams anymore like there were 15 or 20 years ago. We want to win every match, but that’s less and less easy nowadays." the former French international added.

The coach also spoke about Marcelo and Isco who haven't been involved much in the first-team action. “It’s true that Marcelo has played less. We know the player he is and what he has done, but Ferland Mendy has been playing well recently. Marcelo is training well and we’ll see further down the line. With Isco, he’ll continue to be an important player. It’s true that he hasn’t been playing much either, but it’s because I’ve not given him the opportunity to show the player he is.”

Image credits: Real Madrid Instagram