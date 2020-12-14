Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix Kicks Bench After Being Subbed Off During Madrid Derby; Watch

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix was visibly furious after being taken off by manager Diego Simeone less than an hour into the Madrid derby which ended 2-0 in favour of the Los Blancos on Saturday. The Rojiblancos were already trailing 1-0 at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium when Felix, the club's top scorer this season, was surprisingly subbed off and the Portuguese attacker vented his frustrations by kicking out at one of the seats in the stands. Atleti's defeat against Real Madrid at the weekend was their first in LaLiga this season as Zinedine Zidane's side moved to within three points of leaders Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Joao Felix shows frustrations at being subbed off

Real Madrid grabbed the lead in the 15th minute against Atletico thanks to Casemiro's header. Diego Simeone then made three changes at half-time in order to change the game and then took off Felix just before the hour mark. However, the 21-year-old was clearly unhappy at his number being put on the electronic board.

It seems Diego Simeone has taken a lot of criticism in the Spanish press today for his substitution of João Félix in the Madrid derby last night. Félix withdrawn on the hour, much to his visible frustration, in the 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid.pic.twitter.com/SCDCB3NMQq — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) December 13, 2020

Felix rushed off the field after being replaced by Saul with a look of anger and incomprehension on his face before lashing out at one of the seats at the substitutes bench. Video footage captured the young forward kicking a seat in frustration before eventually taking his place on the bench. Fans on social media were quick to react to Felix's frustration and also slammed Simeone for taking off the attacker.

On Twitter, one wrote, "Simeone's Atleti are trailing at and he brings off an attacker for a midfielder. Horrible defensive-minded tactics." while another added, "Can't believe Felix was the one subbed off. He's their main goalscoring threat". A third wrote, "Simeone's done it again. He subbed off Luis Suarez and Saul against Salzburg and they weren't happy with his decision either.

Felix is currently the top scorer for Atletico Madrid this season. He has scored five goals in LaLiga while three have come in the Champions League.

☕️⚽️ Start your day by re-living our 2-0 derby win, madridistas!

➜ 💥 A grand @Casemiro header brings the lead

➜ A 🔝 @DaniCarvajal92 shot strikes Oblak and goes in



📰📸 Match report, gallery and highlights below!#HalaMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 13, 2020

Real Madrid then doubled their lead courtesy of an own goal from Jan Oblak in the second half to seal the points. The win for Real Madrid moved them into third place in the LaLiga standings, only three points behind Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad, who have played 11 and 13 games, respectively.

Image Credits - Atletico Madrid Twitter