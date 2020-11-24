Lionel Messi Excluded From Champions League Squad To Play Dynamo Kyiv, Fans Taken Aback

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi's struggles at the club could end turbulently with the player likely to leave on a free transfer next summer. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has been a shadow of his former self since the start of the current season, saw Barcelona slip further in the LaLiga title race following the defeat at Atletico Madrid last week. He has now been excluded from Barcelona's Champions League squad to play Dynamo Kyiv, inviting furious reactions from the Catalan faithful.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola fuels Lionel Messi transfer speculation, says Barcelona star is 'unsettled'

Lionel Messi excluded ahead of Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona clash

Messi has played in all of Barcelona's 11 games since the start of the season. More so, he only recently returned from a hectic period of international duty with the Argentina national team. Taking note of Messi's struggles in front of goal this season, manager Ronald Koeman has decided to exclude him from the Barcelona UCL squad to play Dynamo Kyiv.

❝We think this is a good moment to rest them.❞

— @RonaldKoeman on leaving Leo #Messi and @DeJongFrenkie21 out of the squad for #DynamoBarça pic.twitter.com/T9wRT3u6rQ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 23, 2020

Apart from the Argentina international, Koeman has also decided to rest his Dutch compatriot Frenkie de Jong. The former Ajax midfielder has been one of the key players under Koeman since his arrival, having started every game since. He also played three games for the Netherlands last week.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola plays down chance of reunion with Lionel Messi at Manchester City

Fans react to Messi's exclusion

i will miss the goat and the golden boy ❤️❤️❤️ — S໐fʏᴀ¹⁷ (@sofya_Griezmann) November 23, 2020

The first thing you've done right since becoming coach. — Isaac Ola (@FCB_isaac) November 23, 2020

Th whole point is he doesn't travel.

With the jet lag and training he will be tired



They bother need rest at home — 💎¹⁰ (@Coutinho__Beast) November 23, 2020

At least Messi should be on bench imo — Lake Of Avalon 🌊 (@ayodeji99messi) November 23, 2020

How about changing the playing style? Possession game is not working anymore

Try high speed counter attacks like bayern munchen — Hamed (@HamedRostampour) November 23, 2020

Barcelona's injury crisis worsens ahead of key Champions League fixtures

Speaking in a news conference on Monday, Koeman justified Messi and De Jong's exclusion, stating it was the ideal moment to rest them. "Both players played all the games, mostly all the minutes, and they need to play with the national teams. Messi had a difficult trip back from South America," said the Barcelona boss.

Koeman also took a jibe at football's governing bodies, including FIFA and UEFA, claiming that the authorities need to rethink the hectic calendar of games this season. Indeed, Barcelona have struggled with injuries amid a packed schedule, with the manager naming a 19-man Barcelona UCL squad which includes three B-team players. Gerard Pique sustained a ligament tear against the Rojiblancos and is facing a spell on the sidelines.

Also Read | Barcelona fans INTIMIDATE Griezmann by surrounding his car, demand 'respect' for Messi

Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona to be played on Tuesday

Interestingly, Messi's exclusion from the Barcelona squad will not be a cause of concern for the manager, courtesy of the team's splendid performance in the previous Champions League fixtures. The Catalan giants have managed three victories in as many games in the competition and lead the group G standings ahead of Tuesday's clash in Kyiv.

Also Read | Man City fans react to Pep Guardiola's contract extension, Messi rumours intensify

Image courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram