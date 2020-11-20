Barcelona Fans INTIMIDATE Griezmann By Surrounding His Car, Demand 'respect' For Messi

The conflict between Barcelona superstars Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann took another turn after close associates of the two slammed the others for the struggling relationship between the pair. Griezmann's uncle's, as well as his former agent's criticism of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, wasn't received by the Barcelona captain, who claimed he was tired of being the problem at the club. Now, Barcelona fans, seemingly frustrated with the Frenchman, have demanded that he respect Messi.

Messi Griezmann fight out in the open

Emmanuel Lopes, Griezmann's uncle, while speaking in a documentary on French channel M6, had stated that he expected his nephew to struggle to succeed for six months but not for a year. He also claimed he was aware of the mishappenings in the dressing room with Messi making it difficult for the former Atletico Madrid man to survive at the Camp Nou.

‼️ Messi when asked about the statements of Griezmann’s uncle regarding him: "The truth is that I'm tired of always being the problem of everything at the club" @santiovalle #FCB 🇦🇷🚨 — Hagrid ✆ (@HagridFCB) November 18, 2020

Earlier, Griezmann's former advisor and agent Eric Olhats also voiced similar concerns, slamming the 33-year-old. He described Messi as the "emperor" as well as "the sole monarch" at the Camp Nou outfit. "Messi controls everything and did not do well with Griezmann's arrival," he claimed.

Barcelona fans demand Griezmann respect Messi

Following the criticism, Messi decided to respond to the reported conflict. While speaking to a group of media personnel while departing the Barcelona airport after the international break, the Argentine said: "The truth is that I am tired of always being the problem of everything regarding the club." Interestingly, Messi's words strengthened rumours of his move to Man City next summer.

😡 "𝗔 𝗠𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗜 𝗦𝗘 𝗟𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗧𝗔" 😡



💣 Aficionados del @FCBarcelona_es INCREPAN a GRIEZMANN a la salida de la Ciudad Deportiva pic.twitter.com/sXjANVLZbt — GOL ⚽️ (@Gol) November 19, 2020

Messi's words seem to have struck a chord with the Catalan faithful. A group of Barcelona fans surrounded Griezmann's car in an attempt to intimidate him as he exited the club's training facility on Thursday, following his return from the French national team. They also demanded that he respect Messi.

Barcelona presidential frontrunner criticises Griezmann's signing

This display from Barcelona fans come a day after presidential frontrunner Victor Font criticised the France international's signing. Speaking to Cadena Cope, Font described Griezmann's signing as a mistake, seemingly infuriating the 29-year-old. Griezmann was reportedly upset with the comment and reiterated his decent relationship with Lionel Messi.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Instagram