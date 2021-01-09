Atletico Madrid Vs Athletic Club Live Stream: How To Watch LaLiga, TV Channel And Preview

Table-toppers Atletico Madrid will lock horns against Athletic Club in Matchday 18 of the LaLiga on Saturday, January 9. The match will be played at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid and will begin at 8:45 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Athletic club live stream, team news, and our prediction for the same.

Also Read: Man City Owner Sheikh Mansour Secretly Bought Oldest Surviving FA Cup Trophy For £760,000

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club prediction and preview

Table-toppers Atletico Madrid might have a two-point lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid, but Los Blancos have two games in hand. Thus, the onus is on the Rojiblancos to keep their charge going and mount a serious challenge for their first title since the 2013/14 season. Diego Simeone's side have won four straight games in the LaLiga since their defeat in their Madrid derby but suffered a shock defeat against Cornella in the Copa Del Rey second round on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bilbao have struggled for form in recent times, and have just two wins in their last 11 games. Athletic Club suffered defeat against Barcelona in their last game but will look to arrest their slide and close the gap of fifth-placed Real Sociedad. Los Leones will hope to recapture their best form under new manager Marcelino, and a visit to Atletico is one of the sternest tests this season. The hosts are favourites, but Bilbao like against Barcelona, are likely to make life difficult for their opponents.

Also Read: Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Aguero: 5 Players Who Could Sign Pre-contract In January 2021

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club team news

Atletico Madrid will miss the services of Jose Gimenez who picked up another injury. Diego Simeone rotated his XI for the defeat against Conrella, but is likely to resort to his first choice team against Athletic Bilbao. Stefan Savic is expected to return to the starting XI, while Luis Suarez is also set come back to the XI. Athletic Bilbao are likely to see Iker Munian return to the XI, with Yeray Alvarez, Unai Lopez and Peru Nolaskoain are ruled out.

Also Read: Wolves Vs Crystal Palace Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, FA Cup Live

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club team news: Predicted line-ups

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Stefan Savic, Felipe, Mario Hermoso; Sime Vrsaljko, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Thomas Lemar, Yannick Carrasco; Angel Correa, Luis Suarez.

Jan Oblak; Stefan Savic, Felipe, Mario Hermoso; Sime Vrsaljko, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Thomas Lemar, Yannick Carrasco; Angel Correa, Luis Suarez. Athletic Bilbao: Unai Simon; Ander Capa, Unai Nunez, Inigo Martinez, Yuri Berchiche; Oscar de Marcos, Unai Vencedor, Mikel Vesga, Iker Muniain; Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club live stream?

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club will not be live streamed on any Indian channel. However, Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club live stream will be available to watch for free on LaLiga India’s official Facebook page. For in-match highlights, one can follow the social media handles of the both teams and LaLiga.

Also Read: Premier League Footballers Asked To STOP HUGGING As COVID-19 Cases Rise In UK

(Image Courtesy: Atletico Madrid, Athletic Club Instagram)