Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Aguero: 5 Players Who Could Sign Pre-contract In January 2021

The summer transfer window promises intense action when several top football stars set to be free agents. The list includes the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, both of whom see off their respective contracts at the end of the current season and are yet to agree to new terms to extend their stay further. Apart from the two El Clasico rivals, Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is set to bring down the curtains to his iconic career at the Etihad.

Lionel Messi transfer talks stuck in limbo, Ramos yet to commit future

Messi has been at loggerheads with the Barcelona board, particularly with former president Josep Maria Bartomeu. His contract expires in June, but the extension talks are stuck in limbo citing the fact that there is no full-time president at the Camp Nou. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner, in an interview with LaSexta has claimed he would wait until June to decide his future course of action.

A similar situation entails at the Bernabeu with Ramos yet to commit his future with the club. Real Madrid have offered a season-long extension coupled with a pay cut, but the 34-year-old centre-back hasn't accepted the proposal. He is being closely linked with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) alongside Messi and might end up signing a pre-contract in January.

2021 free agents: What does future hold for Sergio Aguero and David Alaba?

Manchester City's all-time leading scorer Sergio Aguero has endured an injury-prone time since the start of the current campaign. The Argentina international will not be offered a new contract by the Etihad-based outfit. Meanwhile, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is considered a huge admirer of the striker and might swoop in to sign him for free next summer.

Amid the Sergio Ramos transfer talks, Los Blancos are closely monitoring David Alaba's situation at Bayern Munich. The Austria defender could not come to terms with the Allianz Arena outfit's offer and will be a free agent in June. Real Madrid are impressed with his versatility at the back and are leading the race to sign him.

Gianluigi Donnarumma in search of new challenge

Gianluigi Donnarumma has emerged as one of the promising youngsters between the sticks and has the capability to play at any of the top clubs in Europe. The Italian shot-stopper has cemented his spot under Stefano Poli, but is keen on a new challenge away from the San Siro outfit.

Image courtesy: Barcelona, Sergio Ramos Twitter