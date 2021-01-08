Wolves Vs Crystal Palace Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, FA Cup Live

Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) will go up against Crystal Palace (CRY) in the upcoming third-round game of the FA Cup on Friday night, January 8 (January 9 as per Indian timings) at 1:15 AM IST. The game will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England. Here is our Wolves vs Crystal Palace prediction, information on how to watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace live in India and where to catch Wolves vs Crystal Palace live scores.

FA Cup table: Wolves vs Crystal Palace preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers have not won any of their last four games in the Premier League and Nuno Espirito Santo would be hoping for their fortunes to change. Their last game against Brighton and Hove Albion was entertaining but ended up in a 3-3 draw. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have seen some success since their horrific loss to Liverpool (7-0) last month. They defeated Sheffield United in their last game, thanks to goals from Jeffrey Schlupp and Eberechi Eze.

FA Cup Live: Wolves vs Crystal Palace prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our WOL vs CRY prediction is that Crystal Palace will come out on top in this contest.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream: Wolves vs Crystal Palace team news

Raul Jimenez, Jonny, Leander Dendoncker and Daniel Podence will be missing from the Wolves line-up as they are out due to injury. Willy Boly and Marcal, on the other hand, are listed doubtful. For Crystal Palace, Nathan Ferguson, Wayne Hennessey, Martin Kelly, Jeffrey Schlupp, Connor Wickham and Gary Cahill will be out of the upcoming game due to injury, while Christian Benteke is listed doubtful.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace live

Indian fans can watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool live on Sony TEN 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD TV channels.

Date: January 9, 2021

Time: 1:15 AM IST

Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England

M A T C H D A Y



👊 Let’s get up for the Cup.#CPFC | #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/TAodvR6SRZ — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 8, 2021

FA Cup Live: Wolves vs Crystal Palace squads

Wolves vs Crystal Palace team news: Wolverhampton Wanderers squad

Rui Patrício, John Ruddy, Ki-Jana Hoever, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Fernando Marça, Willy Boly, Jonny, Romain Saïss, Max Kilman, Oskar Buur, Pedro Neto, Rúben Neves, Daniel Podence, Conor Coady, Vitinha, Nélson Semedo, João Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Meritan Shabani, Owen Otasowie, Raúl Jiménez, Fábio Silva, Taylor Perry, Leonardo Campana, Adama Traoré, Theo Corbeanu

Wolves vs Crystal Palace team news: Crystal Palace squad

Jack Butland, Wayne Hennessey, Stephen Henderson, Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Patrick van Aanholt, James Tomkins, Scott Dann, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Mamadou Sakho, Jeff Schlupp, Nathaniel Clyne, Gary Cahill, Tyrick Mitchell, Martin Kelly, Sam Woods, Jairo Riedewald, Luka Milivojevic, Max Meyer, Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur, James McCarthy, Eberechi Eze, Nathan Ferguson, Nya Kirby, Brandon Pierrick, Jordan Ayew, Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke, Connor Wickham, Michy Batshuayi

Image Source: Crystal Palace/ Twitter