Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Highlights: Lionel Messi Guides Barcelona To Top Of LaLiga

Lionel Messi once again showed his brilliance when he scored late at the Wanda Metropolitano to help Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid on Sunday night. Barcelona reclaimed the top spot in LaLiga from Real Madrid.

Also Read | LaLiga Posts A Special Picture For Top-man Karim Benzema With A Hindi Song Caption

LaLiga: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona highlights

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid desperately needed a win on Sunday, having won just once in their last six matches. The home team showed intent and started on the front foot, pressing Barcelona deep in their own half. Both sides hit the woodwork and both the keepers had to be on their toe to keep the scoreline at 0-0. One such instinctive save was from Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen when he pulled off a marvelous save using his body to thwart Mario Hermoso from point-blank range.

It was once again Lionel Messi, who proved to be the difference-maker when he hit a sensational late goal to give Barcelona a 1-0 win over their title rivals Atletico Madrid. The Argentine scored in the 86th minute when he made a good run down the right-wing then cutting inside and played a one-two with Luis Suarez before guiding the ball into the bottom corner.

The win saw Barcelona return to the top of the standings with 31 points after 14 games, ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference, while Atletico were left sixth on 25 points, having played one match more than the aforementioned teams. It's Mallorca next for Barcelona on December 8, while Atletico Madrid will visit Villarreal in the LaLiga coming Saturday.

Also Read | LaLiga: Gerard Pique Knew About Former Real Madrid Coach Julen Lopetegui's Sacking

Check out the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona highlights

Messi fires at the Wanda! 🔥👽



Check out the highlights! 🍿👇#AtletiBarça pic.twitter.com/qFHxOFCrf8 — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) December 1, 2019

Also Read | Barcelona Release Dressing Room Footage From THAT Champions League Defeat Versus Liverpool

LaLiga: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Highlights and player ratings

Atletico Madrid

Jan Oblak: 6.5/10

Mario Hermoso: 6.5/10

Kieran Trippier: 7/10

Felipe: 6/10

Saul Niguez: 6.5/10

Hector Herrera: 7/10

Thomas Partey: 7/10

Koke: 5.5/10

Angel Correa:5.5/10

Joao Felix: 5/10

Alvaro Morata: 7/10

Substitutes: Vitolo: 5/10,Thomas Lemar: 5.5/10, Renan Lodi: NA

Barcelona

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 7/10

Sergi Roberto: 7.5/10

Gerard Pique: 8/10

Clement Lenglet: 7.5/10

Junior Firpo: 7/10

Arthur: 7.5/10

Ivan Rakitic: 6.5/10

Frenkie de Jong: 8/10

Lionel Messi: 8.5/10

Luis Suarez: 7.5/10

Antoine Griezmann: 7/10

Substitutes: Arturo Vidal: 6.5/10, Samuel Umtiti: NA

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Megan Rapinoe Expected To Take Ballon D’Or Honours