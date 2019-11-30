Barcelona Release Dressing Room Footage From THAT Champions League Defeat Versus Liverpool

An eight-part series has been released by Barcelona, which offers fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the key matches during Barcelona's 2018/19 campaign. The footage released by the club shows a distraught Barcelona dressing room after the half-time whistle during last season's Champions League semi-final defeat to Liverpool.

Also Read | Liverpool Bring Bob Paisley Back To Life In Scary Advert; Fans Left Unimpressed

The footage from the Champions League defeat to Liverpool last season takes Barcelona fans behind the scenes and into the dressing room It shows Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba in an agitated state after his error led to Divock Origi's opening goal during the game. Lionel Messi, however, portrays a more composed presence as most of Barcelona's shots on goal during the first half were either taken by Lionel Messi himself or were chances created by the Argentine talisman.

Also Read | Liverpool Vs Napoli Player Ratings: Sadio Mane, Fabinho Disappoint At Anfield After Draw

Inside the away dressing room at Anfield after Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona 👀#LFC #FCBpic.twitter.com/iAiCqIiVxD — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) November 29, 2019

Champions League semi-final: Liverpool vs Barcelona

Overturning a 3-0 deficit against a Barcelona side in top form was always going to be a mammoth task, considering the quality of Barcelona's strikeforce and the absence of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. However, Divock Origi slotted in Liverpool's first goal after just seven minutes. That was when Barcelona's official Twitter page decided to put out a tweet saying that if Barcelona were to score just one more goal, that would leave Liverpool needing five more goals on the night to proceed to the Champions League finals.

We score, Liverpool need FIVE - and we're going to get at least one... agreed?

🔵🔴 #LFCBarça (1-0, agg 1-3) pic.twitter.com/MX2fCNPynn — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 7, 2019

Also Read | Liverpool Confirms Fabinho Has Picked Up An Ankle Injury; Will Be Out Till 2020

79' Origi scores, Liverpool now ahead on aggregate

🔵🔴 #LFCBarça (4-0, agg 4-3) — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 7, 2019

A goal for Barcelona did not come, although goals did come for Liverpool in the second half. Georginio Wijnaldum turned up with a brace in the span of two minutes to pull Liverpool level on aggregate. Then, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold would conjure up what would go down as one of the most memorable moments in Liverpool's illustrious Champions League history. The Liverpool right-back spotted an unmarked Divock Origi in the Barcelona box and fired in a corner right at the Belgian's feet, who duly obliged and went on to score Liverpool's winner.

Also Read | Barcelona To Sport New 'senyera' Kit For Game Against Atletico Madrid