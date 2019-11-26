LaLiga Posts A Special Picture For Top-man Karim Benzema With A Hindi Song Caption

It was high time that Karim Benzema got his share of respect from the footballing world for his contribution to Real Madrid. Benzema failed to make most of the headlines for his outstanding work with the ball because his name was missing from the scoresheet. Many said he was playing under the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo. The French-man faced a lot of criticism during the 2017-18 season when it was becoming difficult for him to find the net. Fans were losing their patience with Benzema and some may say that it was Ronaldo who was constantly supporting his attacking partner. Ronaldo was often seen asking the fans to cheer for Benzema and also asked the No. 9 to take penalties on some occasions to gain some confidence back.

There is no stopping Karim Benzema

However, the situation completely changed when CR7 left Bernabeu to join Juventus in the 2018-19 season. Karim Benzema took charge of Real Madrid's attack and managed to find his mojo in the process. Benzema was the joint second-highest goal-scorer with Luis Suarez in LaLiga 2018-19 as he managed to find the net 21 times in the competition. We got to witness the vintage Benzema who troubled defenders during his time at Lyon and during his early days at Real Madrid. Benzema has carried his fine form from the last season and has formed a deadly partnership with Eden Hazard which is proving to be very beneficial for Real Madrid.

Karim Benzema seems to be leading from the front as he has already scored 10 times in LaLiga . It makes him the highest goalscorer so far this season. Real Madrid are trailing behind Barcelona in the LaLiga 2019-20 table only due to goal-difference. The official LaLiga Twitter page made a special gesture to appreciate Benzema for his heroics this season by posting a picture which read, "aaj mein upar, aasman neeche!". The post was especially for fans from India as the quote is a line from a famous Hindi song which means "I am above the sky." Benzema is only expected to get more lethal this season. Real Madrid will next play PSG in their Champions League Group stages match.

