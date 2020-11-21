Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

In what is expected to be one of the standout games in LaLiga this season, Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid host Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday, November 21. The Matchday 10 encounter between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Sunday, 1:30 am IST). Here's a look at the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona team news, Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live stream details and our prediction ahead of the highly-anticipated clash.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona prediction and match preview

Atletico Madrid remain the only unbeaten team in LaLiga this season. Diego Simeone's men are currently third in the LaLiga standings with 17 points from their seven games played so far. Los Rojiblancos registered a comfortable 4-0 win against Cadiz prior to the international break and are only three points behind league leaders Real Sociedad with two games in hand.

The fact that Barcelona and Real Madrid have had rather stuttering starts to the new season has provided Atletico Madrid with the opportunity to land their first LaLiga title since the 2013-14 season. Simeone's side also have the meanest defence in the league, having conceded only two goals so far, but they will face one of the most challenging tests when Barcelona visit the capital on Saturday.

Ronald Koeman's Barcelona have slowly but surely seen momentum slip away following a bright start under the Dutchman's management. The Blaugrana are currently in eighth place on the LaLiga table with 11 points from seven games. Just before the international break, Barcelona made light work of Real Betis, but it was only their first win in five league games.

Despite Barcelona struggling with issues on and off the pitch, our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for the Catalan giants.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona team news, injuries and suspensions

For Atletico Madrid, the big news is that star forward Luis Suarez will miss the game against his former club after testing positive for COVID-19. Lucas Torreira is also infected with the virus while Stefan Savic, Hector Herrera, Mario Hermoso and Sime Vrsaljko will miss the game due to injury. Diego Costa is struggling with a hamstring problem but his fitness will be assessed just before kick-off.

The #AtletiBarça Squad



1 ter Stegen

2 Dest

3 Piqué

6 Aleñá

7 Griezmann

8 Pjanić

9 Braithwaite

10 Messi

11 O Dembélé

12 Riqui Puig

13 Neto

14 Coutinho

15 Lenglet

16 Pedri

17 Trincão

18 Jordi Alba

20 S Roberto

21 F de Jong

24 Junior

28 O Mingueza

36 Arnau Tenas — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 21, 2020

For Barcelona, Sergio Busquets is ruled out with a knee injury. Ansu Fati and Ronald Araujo are also absentees but Philippe Coutinho could return to action following his hamstring injury. Antonine Griezmann is expected to start in attack against his former club.

LaLiga live: How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live in India?

There will be no live telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona game in India. However, fans can still watch the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook (Sunday, 1:30 am IST). Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Barcelona, Atletico Madrid Instagram