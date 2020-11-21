Bayern Star Niklas Sule 'dreams' Of Playing For Man United One Day: Report

Manchester United have long been in search of a central defender, with the Red Devils looking for a top centre-back to partner Harry Maguire in the heart of defence. A host of players have been tried by Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the position, with none impressing the manager enough to stake a permanent spot. One of the defenders linked to the club has been Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Sule, with the defender’s admiration for the English club revealed this week.

Bayern defender interested in Man United switch: Report

The German international has long been linked with Man United, with Sport1 revealing that the club even opened talks with Bayern regarding a possible transfer last year. The German outlet had then claimed that a bid of £43 million would serve as a starting point in negotiations between the two clubs. However, despite Man United making contact with Bayern, a transfer never materialized in 2019. Now, Man United may have been handed a boost when it comes to their pursuit of Niklas Sule, with media reports revealing that the defender is interested in moving to Old Trafford in the future.

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, the 25-year-old ‘dreams’ of playing for Man United one day. Although the German star has two years remaining on his deal, his preference towards Man United could see him play in the Premier League soon if he decides to leave the Bundesliga giants in the future.

The arrival of Niklas Sule could prove to be a solid piece of business for Man United. The defender has developed into a crucial part of the Bayern Munich side in recent times and was an important member of the treble-winning team from last season.

Premier League news: Latest Man United transfer news on defenders

Manchester United’s pursuit of a centre-back is well known, with the club linked with a host of defenders in recent times. The Red Devils have struggled defensively this season, conceding 14 goals in seven games. Apart from Niklas Sule, Man United have also been linked with players like Raphael Varane and Dayot Upamecano.

MANCHESTER UNITED target Dayot Upamecano could decide his future as early as January.



Bild claims the RB Leipzig star has a £40million release clause in his contract. — TeamRumorsTransfersNews24/7Talk ⚽ 📰 (@rumorstransfers) November 18, 2020

The RB Leipzig defender is considered to be one of Europe’s top talents and has been a star for Die Roten Bullen. Multiple reports covering Man United transfer news have revealed that the club is in pole position to sign the French international, who reportedly has a £40 million release clause in his contract.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently shed light on his plans for the club’s defence, with the Norweigian also speaking highly of Man United youngster Teden Mengi. The coach has labelled the 18-year-old defender a special talent in the past and has admitted that he expects big things from the youngster in the future.

Image Credits: Bayern Munich Instagram, Manchester United website