Aubameyang Misses Out On Hat-trick Vs Newcastle United Due To Call Of Nature

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was in fine form for manager Mikel Arteta, netting twice to help his side bag three points against Newcastle United. The Gunners managed to pull off their fourth victory in the previous five Premier League games. But the Gabon international could have completed his hat-trick had he not been substituted for an extremely bizarre reason by the Spanish tactician.

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Aubameyang goals sink Magpies

Aubameyang had a decent opportunity to bag the opener in the first half but missed out. Nevertheless, the former Borussia Dortmund striker did break the deadlock in the second half. Aubameyang struck the ball in the top left corner after a sensational counter-attack, leaving no space for the shot-stopper to save it.

Bukayo Saka doubled the lead for Arteta in the 60th minute, firing the ball at the back of the net following a beautiful assist from Emile Smith Rowe. Aubameyang bagged his brace in the 77th minute, converting a close-range finish after a splendid effort from Cedric Soares. Arsenal were well headed towards a comfortable win with a three-goal lead in place.

Aubameyang vs Newcastle: Gabon striker misses hat-trick opportunity

But the Arsenal striker was substituted off within two minutes of his second goal by Arteta. Speaking to the media after the victory, Arteta confirmed that the Gabon international had to go, and hence he was forced to sub him off. The manager insisted the matchwinner had to be withdrawn following a stomach issue. Had the striker not been subbed off, he could have had another shot at goal with the chance to complete his hat-trick.

Aubameyang struggled in the past few games but went on to net his fourth and fifth goal in the Premier League against Newcastle United. The manager was seemingly impressed with his performance, confirming that he has endured a difficult campaign. Arteta stated that the club was missing his lethal goalscoring instincts a lot.

Arsenal sit 10th in Premier League standings

Arsenal had endured a difficult start to the current Premier League campaign but have appeared to recoup their fine form. With no defeats in the previous five games, the Emirates-based outfit now sit 10th in the Premier League standings having bagged 27 points in 19 games. The Gunners next play in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with their opponents yet to be decided.

Image courtesy: Bukayo Saka Twitter